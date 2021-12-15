Saudi racing star Reema Juffali to compete at 24 Hours of Dubai

Saudi Arabian racing star Reema Juffali will be competing at next month’s 24 Hours of Dubai.

Juffali, 29, will represent SPS automotive performance in the endurance race which has established itself as a premier event in the motorsport calendar.

Reema will be behind the wheels of Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the GT3-Am class at the Dubai Autodrome on January 14, 2022 alongside more than 80 cars.

Speaking about the next step in her motorsport career, Reema said: “I'm delighted to announce that I'll be contesting the 24 Hours of Dubai with such an incredible team at SPS. I'm really looking forward to getting back behind the wheels of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 — it's an absolute beast of a car and I've seen really strong results in testing.

“I've made no secret of my passion for endurance racing. So to be kicking-off my 2022 racing campaign with my first ever 24 hour race definitely feels like massive progress. To be competing so close to home on a track where I started my racing career is going to make it even more special for me.”

Reema makes the switch to endurance racing following a strong showing in the single-seater British F3 Championship in 2021. Earlier this month, she was named the official ambassador of the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix — a role that saw her represent her home city of Jeddah, which hosted the first Formula One race in the kingdom.

Reema is part of an impressive line-up. Her teammates are Valentin Pierburg, runner-up in the Pro-Am class of GT World Challenge Europe and former winner of the Am-class at the 24 Hours of Dubai, as well as George Kurtz, who has been competing successfully in GT World Challenge America for a number of years and has twice driven for SPS in the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps.