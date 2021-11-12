Jake Paul v Tommy Fury: when is it, how to watch and weird clauses

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will settle their ongoing feud inside the ring in a boxing match next month with the winner bagging more than just bragging rights.

Paul takes on the half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury at a catchweight 192 pounds.

Here are the details:

When and where will the fight happen?

The bout takes place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida on December 18.

Boxing backgrounds

YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul is unbeaten from four professional fights, although he is yet to face a fighter with any boxing experience. His debut fight was against fellow YouTuber Ali Eson Gib, his second against retired basketball player Nate Robinson, and the two subsequent bouts were contested with MMA fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

“JAKE PAUL - WE’RE COMING FOR YOU!”@Tyson_Fury and @tommytntfury fire a warning to @jakepaul ahead of December 18th and predict a 2nd round KO 💥 #PaulFury pic.twitter.com/Tf9sVhYaev — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) November 8, 2021

Fury, meanwhile, holds a perfect professional record from seven fights but is yet to face any credible opponents. His last bout, an unimpressive points win after four rounds, was against MMA fighter Anthony Taylor on Paul's undercard when the American beat Woodley on a split decision.

Fury, 22, comes from a long line of boxers but has also looked to grow his celebrity outside the sport and appeared on the British reality show Love Island in 2019.

How to watch

The fight will be available on PPV through Showtime.

Fight stipulations

Much like Paul's last fight against MMA star Tyron Woodley which had a bizarre tattoo bet - Woodley had to get a "I love Jake Paul" tattoo after losing - his upcoming bout against Fury also comes with a few clauses for the loser.

The Bet:



Since Tyson Fury says if Tommy loses to me he will make him change his last name..



So then @tommytntfury if you beat me I will pay you an extra $500k.



However, if I beat you then you have to change your name to Tommy Fumbles for 1 year. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 7, 2021

Paul, 24, has proposed that he will give Fury an extra $500,000 should the Briton be victorious but if he loses then he has to change his name to Tommy Fumbles for a period of one year.

It is unclear whether Fury has accepted these terms.