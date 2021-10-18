UAE Team Emirates head home to begin preparations for 2022 season

Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar and the rest of UAE Team Emirates are on their way to the UAE to begin their preparations for the 2022 season, and cycling fans will have the chance to join the riders on community rides in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

UAE Team Emirates have enjoyed another successful season, starting with victory in their home race at the UAE Tour and culminating in their Tour de France title defence, both won by Slovenian star Pogacar. The 23-year-old, the world's top-ranked road cyclist, also won two of the five monument races - Liège–Bastogne–Liège and Il Lombardia.

With the 2021 campaign now concluded, attention switches to the new season and UAE Team Emirates will get their pre-season underway in the UAE, with the riders and staff set to arrive on Monday night.

As part of their trip home, the riders have several days of activities planned, including a ride-along in Dubai on Tuesday and another planned for Abu Dhabi on Saturday. They will also take the opportunity to visit with local partners and sponsors and will be hosted at Expo 2020 Dubai.

“After an unforgettable season full of many successes we are thrilled to be coming back as a team to UAE to meet again with friends and sponsors to celebrate this year as we also look ahead to the next," CEO and Team Principal Mauro Gianetti said.

"We always receive a very special welcome whenever we visit to see the people who support us and witness the impact they are all having on growing cycling and bike riding across the UAE. It’s important for us to be here and really connect with the people who make what we do possible.”

The Abu Dhabi ride-along, called Pedal with Pogacar, will take place at Yas Marina Circuit on Yas Island and is open to cyclists of all ages and abilities. There will be opportunities for photos and autographs with UAE Team Emirates riders as well as the chance to win prizes and merchandise, including signed jerseys and team kit.

For the more serious cyclists, there will also be a one-hour challenge where participants will race with the team. The winner, according to age group, will be the first rider to cross the line after the bell lap without being lapped.

For more information and to register for the Pedal with Pogacar event in Abu Dhabi, click here.

The Dubai ride-along will take place at 5pm on Tuesday at the NAS cycle track.