Philippines boxing great Manny Pacquiao begins presidential bid - in pictures

Retired boxing great files certificate of candidacy for country's presidency

The National
Oct 1, 2021

Recently retired boxing great Manny Pacquiao officially began his bid for higher office as he filed his certificate of candidacy for the Philippine presidency.

Read more
Manny Pacquiao hangs up gloves at the right time and with historic legacy safely secured

The race to succeed Rodrigo Duterte as Philippines president thus started on Friday.

Senator Pacquiao, who recently ended his stellar boxing career, is a serious contender for the position. Among those in the contest include Duterte’s own daughter.

The twelve-time boxing champion announced his retirement from the sport to focus on politics.

Pacquiao, 42, won his first major title at 19 when he took the WBC flyweight strap and in a professional career which spanned 26 years, he became the first octuple champion having won in eight different weight divisions.

In his most recent bout against Cuban Yordenis Ugas in Nevada in August, Pacquiao lost by unanimous decision.

Pacquiao announced a run for the Philippine House of Representatives in 2007 but was knocked back at the polls, eventually winning at the ballot box in 2010. He became a senator in 2015 and announced a bid to become president last month.

Image 1 of 20

Manny Pacquiao, right, during his defeat against Yordenis Ugas in their WBA welterweight title bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 21. AP

Updated: October 1st 2021, 7:36 AM
BoxingManny PacquiaoPhilippines
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Philippines boxing great Manny Pacquiao begins presidential bid - in pictures
An image that illustrates this article Tyson Fury 'absolutely wounded' by Anthony Joshua's defeat to Oleksandr Usyk
An image that illustrates this article Pacquiao retires at the right time and with historic legacy safely secured
An image that illustrates this article Manny Pacquiao's seven defining fights: From Marquez to Mayweather