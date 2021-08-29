Tadej Pogacar returns after title defence of Tour de France and bronze at Tokyo

Tadej Pogacar is returning to action for the first time after a successful defence of the Tour de France and then grabbing bronze at the Tokyo Olympics five days later.

The UAE Team Emirates rider flew to Tokyo straight after the gruelling 21-day world tour race from June 26 to July 21.

The Slovenian, 22, will be back in action in the 85th Bretagne Classic, a one-day race over 251-kilometres, on Sunday.

Pogacar confirmed he would compete in the European Championships, World Championships and Il Lombardia before ending his 2021 season.

“After some downtime since the Olympics I’m coming back for Bretagne Classic,” Pogacar said.

“It’s a new challenge for me. I’ve never done this race before and I’m excited for it.

“Since Tokyo I managed to go back to Slovenia, to my hometown Komenda and greet all my friends and family which was really nice after what has been an unforgettable summer so far.

“Back home in the summer, good weather, went to the beach and enjoyed a bit. They are little things but now I’m back at work."

Pogacar has also won the Liege-Bastogne-Liege, Tirreno-Adriatico, the UAE Tour and the Tour of Slovenia so far in the 2021 season.

“Now I’m back in training preparing for the last goals of the season which include the Europeans, Worlds and Il Lombardia,” he said.

Pogacar is set to compete in both the time trial and road race at the European Championships in Trento (September 9 and 12), and participate in the World Championships in Belgium (September 26) and Il Lombardia (October 9).

“I am living my dream right now but looking ahead, I’m going to take race by race,” he said of the season and the remainder of the year.

“I enjoy racing. I still have lot of different races to compete in. You will see what I can do at different races in different places. In the future I would like to win the Giro (Italy) and Veulta (Spain), which I haven't won yet."

Pogacar will lead the UAE Team Emirates squad at the Bretagne Classic in Plouay, alongside Juan Ayuso, Valerio Conti, Sebastian Molano, Yousif Mirza, Aleksandr Riabushenko and Diego Ulissi.

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: seven-speed auto Power: 420 bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: from Dh293,200 On sale: now

The specs: 2018 Nissan Patrol Nismo Price: base / as tested: Dh382,000 Engine: 5.6-litre V8 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 428hp @ 5,800rpm Torque: 560Nm @ 3,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 12.7L / 100km

What is a robo-adviser? Robo-advisers use an online sign-up process to gauge an investor’s risk tolerance by feeding information such as their age, income, saving goals and investment history into an algorithm, which then assigns them an investment portfolio, ranging from more conservative to higher risk ones. These portfolios are made up of exchange traded funds (ETFs) with exposure to indices such as US and global equities, fixed-income products like bonds, though exposure to real estate, commodity ETFs or gold is also possible. Investing in ETFs allows robo-advisers to offer fees far lower than traditional investments, such as actively managed mutual funds bought through a bank or broker. Investors can buy ETFs directly via a brokerage, but with robo-advisers they benefit from investment portfolios matched to their risk tolerance as well as being user friendly. Many robo-advisers charge what are called wrap fees, meaning there are no additional fees such as subscription or withdrawal fees, success fees or fees for rebalancing.

