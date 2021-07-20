Anthony Joshua to fight Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September

Heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua is to put his belts on the line in a September fight against Oleksandr Usyk.
The IBF, WBA and WBO title holder will take on mandatory challenger Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on September 25, it was announced on Tuesday.
Usyk previously was undisputed champion at cruiserweight before stepping up to the heavyweight division. The Ukrainian has since recorded wins over Chazz Witherspoon and Derek Chisora.
Last time Joshua was in the ring, the British fighter produced a devastating finish to knock out Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev near the end of the ninth round at the Wembley Arena in December.
“The date is set and we are fully locked in,” said Joshua. “September 25, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, I put it all on the line again and it's time to defend my crown. We are two Olympic gold medallists who have fought our way to the top and never avoided challenges.
“The stadium is exceptional, the atmosphere will be electric, I'm honoured to be the first person to fight in such an awe-inspiring venue. The stage is set and I am ready to handle business.”
Joshua, 31, had been hoping for an undisputed clash with Tyson Fury this summer, with the fight seemingly signed and sealed and set to take place in Saudi Arabia.
But but an American arbitrator ordered WBC champion Fury to instead fight Deontay Wilder for a third time and that bout will now take place on October 9 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Olympic Gold v Olympic Gold, Unified World Heavyweight Champion v Undisputed World Cruiserweight champion. The belts go up in the air in front of over 60,000 at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Sept 25!! #JoshuaUsyk @anthonyjoshua @258mgt @matchroomboxing 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZvYwjDQq77— Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) July 20, 2021
