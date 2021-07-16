Deontay Wilder backed to knock out 'vulnerable' Tyson Fury in trilogy bout

Tyson Fury knocks down Deontay Wilder during their rematch in Las Vegas in February 2020. (Reuters)

Deontay Wilder’s team are convinced the American boxer will knock out “vulnerable” Tyson Fury in their rescheduled trilogy clash later this year.

The third encounter between the pair has been announced for October 9 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas after a Covid-19 outbreak within Fury’s camp forced this month’s fight to be pushed back. It was originally slated for July 24, at the Allegiant Stadium.

Wilder, 35, is seeking to exact revenge for their most recent meeting in February last year, when Fury completely dominated his rival to triumph by seventh-round TKO. In doing so, he clinched the WBC heavyweight title. The duo’s first bout, in December 2018, ended in a draw.

However, with Wilder busy getting in shape for the trilogy, his co-manager Shelly Finkel sees only one outcome this time around.

"I definitely believe that Deontay is going to win his title back by knocking out Tyson Fury," Finkel told Sky Sports.

Since last year’s defeat, Wilder has made significant changes to his team, with trainer Malik Scott now principally overseeing the strategy for defeating Fury. The Englishman, 32, is unbeaten as a professional, and boasts a record of 30 wins and a draw from 31 fights. Wilder, meanwhile, sits at 42-1-1, with 41 of those victories coming via knockout.

Scott told Sky Sports: "They both have the power to hurt each other. The difference is that Deontay has the power to knock you out.

"Fury is undefeated but is vulnerable. That won't make sense to most humans. He is an unbeaten fighter but is very beatable. He gives you an opportunity to hit him.

"It is our job to take advantage of those opportunities. I believe Deontay will, and I believe he will knock Fury out in the trilogy."

The winner of the October encounter is expected to next face Anthony Joshua in a unification bout, should the WBA, WBO and IBF champion get past Oleksandr Usyk on September 25.

Again, speaking to Sky Sports, Joshua said: "I will fight them all. Wilder is just another one in the pecking order, no problem."

