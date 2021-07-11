Sepp Kuss secures solo win on Stage 15 of Tour de France as Tadej Pogacar extends lead

Team Jumbo–Visma rider Sepp Kuss after winning Stage 15 of the Tour de France on Sunday, July 11. (BENOIT TESSIER/REUTERS)

UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar strengthened his lead at the Tour de France after a tough Stage 15 that was won by America's Sepp Kuss.

Kuss, 26, became the first American since Tyler Farrar back in 2011 to win a stage on the Tour, coming home 23 seconds ahead of Spain's Alejandro Valverde.

He went clear of the leading breakaway group on the ride up the Col de Beixalis with 19km remaining of the 191.3km stage to Andorre-La-Vieille.

Pogacar is perhaps the big winner on the day after he was isolated on the windy slopes of the third climb, but kept his calm and, crucially, pace as his closest rivals took turns to attack him.

Ineos Grenadiers have said they plan to grind him down in a bid to manoeuvre their own rider, Richard Carapaz, into contention for the yellow jersey. The Ecuadorian currently lies fourth, 5 min 33 sec behind Pogacar.

The Slovenian heads into Monday's rest day with an advantage of five minutes and 18 seconds on Colombian Rigoberto Uran with Dane Jonas Vingegaard, Kuss's teammate, in third place a further 14 seconds adrift.

Krus made his move with five kilometres of the final category climb to go as the remnants of a powerful breakaway — which had also included Nairo Quintana, Julian Alaphilippe and Dan Martin — split one final time.

The 41-year-old Valverde was the only man to sustain a challenge but the Movistar rider could not make an impression on the 14.5km run down into town.

🏅It was another magnificent solo victory on the Tour today as 🇺🇸 @seppkuss triumphed in Andorra la Vella!



See the final KM ⬇️



🏅Une nouvelle victoire en solitaire ! 🇺🇸 @seppkuss s'impose en Andorre après une attaque décisive dans le Col de Beixalis!#TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/EsVKzHK7Bc — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 11, 2021

Wout Poels led home the next group of riders 75 seconds later, while Martin came in eighth a further seven seconds back.

“It's incredible. I'm lost for words,” said Kuss. “To be honest, I've really suffered a lot in this Tour, I just didn't feel I had the … the spice in the legs.

“Today I knew it was finishing where I live, and I was really motivated. Finally I had really good legs again so I'm so happy.

“My girlfriend and her family were on the final climb cheering me on. I also want to say hi to my parents back home because I haven't seen them in a long time. So I had my family of Spain and my family back home in the US.

“I know the final climb fairly well. I actually don't ride it so much in training because it's so hard but I knew the beginning was tough so I knew if I went there and got a gap then I could try to hold it to the finish.”

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

