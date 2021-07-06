Mark Cavendish wins Tour de France stage 10 as Tadej Pogacar maintains overall lead

Team Deceuninck Quickstep's Mark Cavendish celebrates after winning Stage 10 of the Tour de France on Tuesday, July 6. (PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP)

British rider Mark Cavendish continued his remarkable run at the Tour de France as he won his third stage in the 2021 race on Tuesday.

The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider is now one short of Belgian great Eddy Merckx's all-time record of 34 stage wins.

At the end of a flat run from Albertville to Valence, Cavendish, 36, edged Jasper Philipsen to the line to also keep a firm grip on the sprint points green jersey.

For UAE Team Emirates, defending champion Tadej Pogacar maintained his overall lead and retained the yellow jersey.

Slovenia rider Pogacar leads his next challenger Ben O'Connor of AG2R-Citroen by two minutes and one second. Pogacar played it safe in the leading peloton in a nervy finale in the Rhone valley.

It is a stunning turnaround for veteran rider Cavendish after a barren five-year spell on the Tour.

“It was an old-school, run-of-the-mill, like you read in the cycling magazines, textbook lead-out,” Cavendish said after the race. “Just getting the lads on the front, pull as fast as they can so no one can come past you.

“We knew this finish, I didn't make it the last time we came here in 2015, I got dropped, but we studied it and we knew if we took that last corner wide, we could keep the speed up.

“It actually split in the wind. We didn't try to split it, we were confident we had the team for the sprint, but again I'm just humbled."

🦅 An aerial view of 🇬🇧🇮🇲 @MarkCavendish's win after an incredible lead-out from @deceuninck_qst.



🦅 Une vue aérienne de la victoire de 🇬🇧🇮🇲 @MarkCavendish après l'incroyable train @deceuninck_qst.#TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/4IHIIH3iRd — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 6, 2021

