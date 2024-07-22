Sport

Tadej Pogacar drops out of Paris Olympics due to fatigue after Tour de France victory

UAE Team Emirates' Slovenian rider decides against going for gold in French capital following third Tour triumph

22 July, 2024

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

