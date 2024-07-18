Hadi Tiranvalipour: Taekwondo offers refugee fresh start at Paris Olympics

Sport
Olympics
18 July, 2024
Hadi Tiranvalipour: Refugee hopes for fresh start through taekwondo
LeBron James sees room for improvement after win in Abu Dhabi
LeBron James and USA basketball team beat Serbia in Abu Dhabi
Paris mayor swims in the Seine to prove it's clean before Olympics
NMC CEO Michael Davis on growth post-scandal: Business Extra
A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza
Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?
Beyond the HeadlinesWhat do Turkey’s warming relations with Syria mean for refugees?
VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss
Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui
Dubai to develop emirate's longest public beach to boost eco-tourism
Striking 3D animation depicts UAE's Gateway airlock in space
Abtal
Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics