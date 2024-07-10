Sport

Olympics

Paris Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan equestrian trailblazer Noor Slaoui

Rider will make history as the first Arab woman to compete in eventing discipline at the Games

author image
Reem Abulleil

10 July, 2024

Paris Olympics 2024 Morocco
Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui

Yousofi to represent 'stolen dreams' of Afghan women in Paris

Algerian boxer hopes to inspire girls to follow in her footsteps

Egypt's Farida Osman denied place at Paris Olympics

Today's cartoonShadi's take on US plane maker Boeing's woes

Abu Dhabi encourages Emirati youth to marry and strengthen families

ExclusiveVFS Global CEO interview: the man seeking to simplify the visa process

PicturesAerial images of 1980s Dubai shows city on cusp of transformation

Humanitarian aid to Gaza left from Fujairah on a ship called Peaceland. Chris Whiteoak / The National

UAE ship carrying cargo of aid for Gaza sets sail from Fujairah

Dubai has set out plans to build the emirate's longest beach, which will serve as a wildlife haven. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Dubai to develop emirate's longest public beach to boost eco-tourism

Aziz Rizk and his wife Caroline are trying to help raise funds for their nine-month-old son Jayden, who is suffering from SMA type 1, in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

‘This is our last hope’: Couple fly to UAE after life-saving donation fails to materialise

An illustration of the Emirates Airlock. Photo: Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre

Striking 3D animation depicts UAE's Gateway airlock in space