Jordan's Julyana Al Sadeq hopes to inspire as she chases Olympic taekwondo dream

Jordan's Julyana Al Sadeq has come a long way since 2016, when missing out on the Rio Games left her contemplating giving up taekwondo altogether.

Back then the Olympic podium must have felt cruelly out of reach, but fast forward eight years and Al Sadeq heads to Paris among the favourites for a medal in the women's -67kg class.

She says her rise in the intervening years is down to a tireless work ethic and a willingness to explore the psychological side of elite sport. It has also coincided with a golden period for Jordanian taekwondo.

In Rio, Ahmad Abughaush claimed Jordan’s first medal at an Olympic Games by topping the podium in the -68kg division before Saleh El Sharabaty (-80kg) won silver in Tokyo to add a second.

Al Sadeq has also played her part, collecting gold twice at the Asian Championships, qualifying for Tokyo where she placed 11th having also been her nation's flag-bearer, and then becoming the first Jordanian and Arab woman to top the world taekwondo rankings following her victory at the Saudi Grand Prix in December 2022. Last June, she underlined her Olympic medal potential by winning silver at the World Championships in Baku.

“It was incredibly inspiring to represent Jordan on such a huge stage and be my country’s flag-bearer. After the [Tokyo] Games, my determination was to improve,” said Al Sadeq, 29, when asked to reflect on the last four years in an interview with the Olympics in-house media.

“For Tokyo, I qualified through the Asian Qualification Tournament; for Paris, I qualified as one of the top six [athletes] in the world. I set higher goals for myself.”

While those goals undoubtedly include a podium spot come August 9, the Amman-based Al Sadeq is aware of the bigger picture and is happy to embrace her role as a trailblazer for Arabic girls in the arena of combat sports. Her passion for taekwondo has not always been understood or accepted but family support has helped her to filter out the dissenting voices.

“Overcoming the resistance I have faced has been a challenge. It’s required a strong sense of determination and belief in my abilities,” Al Sadeq said. “My family and mentors have encouraged me to stay resilient and to serve my passion, despite social pressures.

Flag-bearers Zeyad Eashash Julyana Al Sadeq of Jordan lead their contingent during the athletes parade at the opening ceremony in Tokyo. Reuters

“They have always told me, ‘You’re not what they’re saying about you. It’s much more important for us that you’re doing what you love. You should believe in yourself, and you will achieve anything you want'.”

Despite her own personal struggle, Al Sadeq is confident that attitudes in her country are changing and she hopes that her success will encourage more girls to pursue their sporting ambitions.

“There has been pressure, but now I feel blessed by everyone around me,” she said. “My community has supported me, especially young girls. They often say, ‘You’re my role model, I want to be like you'. I like that my career and presence in sport has changed something in our culture.”

Al Sadeq's path to the top has not always been smooth in a sporting sense either, with that failure to qualify for Rio proving an especially tough setback early in her career.

“I have worked hard for my mental health. I kept searching for a solution and I kept listening to athletes speak about the challenges they’ve faced,” said Al Sadeq, who has benefitted from working with a sports psychologist. “Setbacks can take a significant toll on any athlete’s mental well-being, and it’s become such an important area for me to look after.”

Al Sadeq's growing confidence and fortified mindset have helped her surge up the rankings, culminating in the dream achievement of becoming world No 1 in December 2022.

“I worked so hard for that day to come. I was extremely happy because my dedication paid off,” she said. “I kept reminding myself, ‘You can do it, you can do it. You can be in any place you want to be in'. It has given me more confidence in myself.”

In Paris, she will be part of a talented quartet of Jordanian athletes chasing medals in taekwondo. El Sharabaty will once again compete in the men's competition alongside rising star Zaid Kareem, while on the women's side Al Sadeq is joined by Rama Abu-Rab, who has qualified in the +68kg category. Al Sadeq believes the 50-50 gender split in the team is further proof that progress is being made.

“I always think about the next generation of young girls. I want them to grow up practising sport in general, especially taekwondo,” she said.

“We don’t have the same number of female [athletes] in taekwondo, but in Paris, it’s going to be equal in the arena. I feel so proud to say that. It tells me that we’re moving in the right direction.”

Al Sadeq's own progress has gathered pace after she was selected for an Olympic Solidarity scholarship.

A total of 1,331 athletes from 159 National Olympic Committees (NOCs), covering 26 sports, received scholarships for Paris 2024. Olympic Solidarity aims to ensure that talented athletes of all backgrounds have an equal chance of reaching and succeeding in the Olympic arena by providing crucial funding.

“I was overwhelmed with gratitude and excitement when I learnt about Olympic Solidarity’s support. It’s been so special for me,” added Al Sadeq. “You don’t have to worry about your financial problems [with Olympic Solidarity], which can take a lot out of you, especially when you’re overthinking.

“It really has changed a lot in my life. I can train with a fully concentrated brain and focus on developing myself more and more to achieve my goals.”