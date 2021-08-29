Abdelkareem Khattab sets powerlifting Paralympic record for Jordan's third medal in Tokyo

Abdelkareem Khattab of Jordan celebrates on the podium after his gold at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Reuters

Abdelkareem Khattab of Jordan took gold in the men’s -88kg para-powerlifting competition, setting a new Paralympic record in the Tokyo International Forum on Sunday.

Despite facing a strong challenge from the lighter Jixiong Ye from China, who attempted to follow Khattab’s weights, the Jordanian’s ambitious 231kg final lift proved too much for Ye.

Khattab roared as the announcement was made that verified his final lift. The effort was enough to set a new Paralympic record, and place him 11kg ahead of the field, with Ye claiming silver.

“It’s a very nice feeling, I am so proud of myself,” said Khattab told The National after his win. “Thanks be to God. I competed with the best in the world, and thanks to God I won the gold medal."

Bagging the gold and setting a new Paralympic record topped a successful year for the 30-year-old from Az Zarqa. In June, he smashed the world record, lifting 240kg in the World Championships in Dubai.

Khattab had his sights set on another world record attempt, but the extra 10kg needed to break it may have felt out of reach by the time the final attempt came round.

“We were trying for the world record, but this time it escaped us," he said. "The feelings are still very beautiful.”

Jordan almost picked up a second medal in the Forum on Sunday. In the men’s -97kg competition, Mutaz AlJuneidi narrowly missed out on the podium, being pipped instead by Iran’s Seyedhamed Solhipouravanji who dramatically leap-frogged into the silver medal spot on his third and final attempt.

Khattab’s is Jordan’s third medal, and second powerlifting gold, of the Paralympic games after Omar Sami Qarada sealed the win in the men’s -49kg competition on Thursday.

It was a good result too for former world record-holder Hany Abdelhady from Egypt. The London 2012 Champion’s first lift of 214kg was just enough to win him the bronze medal, taking Egypt’s total medal tally to 6, all from powerlifting.

Meanwhile it was a disappointing competition for UAE’s Mohammed Khamis Khalaf, who withdrew from the competition after failing to attempt his first lift. After seeming to get himself in position to make the press, the reigning champion looked uncomfortable and waved over his support. He left the stage looking disappointed, waving to the attendees in the reduced capacity hall.

On Saturday, veteran table tennis player, Khetam Kamal Hasan Abuawad picked up her third bronze medal for Jordan.

Before Tokyo, Jordan had only won gold once before at the Paralympics, when Maha Bargouthi won the women's singles table tennis competition in Sydney 2000.

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

THE BIO Ms Davison came to Dubai from Kerala after her marriage in 1996 when she was 21-years-old Since 2001, Ms Davison has worked at many affordable schools such as Our Own English High School in Sharjah, and The Apple International School and Amled School in Dubai Favourite Book: The Alchemist Favourite quote: Failing to prepare is preparing to fail Favourite place to Travel to: Vienna Favourite cuisine: Italian food Favourite Movie : Scent of a Woman

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

TICKETS For tickets for the two-day Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) event, entitled Dubai Invasion 2019, on September 27 and 28 go to www.meraticket.com.

