Tokyo Paralympics: the Mena athletes in action on Day 2

The Tokyo Paralympics is under way and there is a lot more action in store on the second day of the Games.

Below are all the Mena athletes who will be fighting it out on Thursday.

Equestrian

Equestrian Park

Saudi Arabia’s Ahmed Sharbatly will be looking for a top eight finish in the Dressage Individual Test - Grade 5, and qualify for the Individual Freestyle Test. Sharbatly will no doubt be wanting to put the disappointment of Rio 2016 behind him, when he was forced to withdraw from the competition due to an injury to his horse.

Goalball

Makuhari Messe Hall

In the second day of the Goalball, Algeria’s men will be wanting to bounce back from their disappointing defeat against Japan, when they take on Lithuania.

Meanwhile, Israel’s women will want to carry forward the momentum from their opening win against Australia when they take on the team from Canada.

Egypt’s women will have their first match against Turkey.

Powerlifting

Tokyo International Forum

Mena para-athletes in every competition on the opening day of the powerlifting.

Double silver medalist, Omar Sami Qarada from Jordan will undoubtedly be seeking the top prize in the men’s -49kg final where he will be lifting against Hadj Ahmed Beyour of Algeria in a strong field.

Taha Abdelmajid of Egypt is back at the games after missing Rio. The London 2012 bronze medalist will be looking to make up for lost time when he lifts in the men’s -54kg final. Ali Al Darraji from Iraq will be among the contenders.

Noura Baddour from Syria, came in fourth in Rio, and so will absolutely be aiming for a place on the podium in her third Paralympic outing in the women’s -41kg final.

Algeria’s Samira Guerioua wasn’t far off a podium spot in Rio either, and she will be hoping to take home a medal in the final of the women’s -45kg class.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 31 People take pictures of fireworks during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium on Tuesday August 24, 2021. Reuters

Swimming

Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Israel’s Ariel Malyar and Ami Dadaon will both be swimming in the same heat of the men’s 100m freestyle S4 class.

Table tennis

Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Jordan’s veteran ping-pong player Khetam Abu Awad will be taking on Israel’s Caroline Tabib in women’s singles class 5.

Egyptian Hanaa Hammad opens up her campaign against Maryna Lytovchecnko of Ukraine in the singles class 6.

Faten Elelimat of Jordan will be taking on Joyce de Oliviera of Brazil in the women’s single class 4.

Meanwhile in the men’s tournaments, Egypt's Ayman Zenaty's opener will be against Ali Ozturk of Turkey in single class 5, while compatriot Sayed Youssef will play Brazilian Israel Pereira Stroh in the single class 7.

Wheelchair Basketball

Various venues

Algeria and Iran are in the same preliminary group in the men’s wheelchair basketball. Algeria will be up against Great Britain, while the Iranians take on Australia.

Wheelchair Fencing

Makuhari Messe

Two great Iraqis to watch out for in the wheelchair fencing.

Rio silver medalist Ammar Ali will be aiming to go one better in the Men’s epee individual - Category B, while compatriot, three-time world championship bronze medalist and fourth place finisher in Rio 2016, Zainulabdeen Al Madkhoori, has his eyes on the podium in the men’s epee individual - Category A.

Thanksgiving meals to try World Cut Steakhouse, Habtoor Palace Hotel, Dubai. On Thursday evening, head chef Diego Solis will be serving a high-end sounding four-course meal that features chestnut veloute with smoked duck breast, turkey roulade accompanied by winter vegetables and foie gras and pecan pie, cranberry compote and popcorn ice cream. Jones the Grocer, various locations across the UAE. Jones’s take-home holiday menu delivers on the favourites: whole roast turkeys, an array of accompaniments (duck fat roast potatoes, sausages wrapped in beef bacon, honey-glazed parsnips and carrots) and more, as well as festive food platters, canapes and both apple and pumpkin pies. Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, The Address Hotel, Dubai. This New Orleans-style restaurant is keen to take the stress out of entertaining, so until December 25 you can order a full seasonal meal from its Takeaway Turkey Feast menu, which features turkey, homemade gravy and a selection of sides – think green beans with almond flakes, roasted Brussels sprouts, sweet potato casserole and bread stuffing – to pick up and eat at home. The Mattar Farm Kitchen, Dubai. From now until Christmas, Hattem Mattar and his team will be producing game- changing smoked turkeys that you can enjoy at home over the festive period. Nolu’s, The Galleria Mall, Maryah Island Abu Dhabi. With much of the menu focused on a California inspired “farm to table” approach (with Afghani influence), it only seems right that Nolu’s will be serving their take on the Thanksgiving spread, with a brunch at the Downtown location from 12pm to 4pm on Friday.

Tips from the expert Dobromir Radichkov, chief data officer at dubizzle and Bayut, offers a few tips for UAE residents looking to earn some cash from pre-loved items. Sellers should focus on providing high-quality used goods at attractive prices to buyers. It’s important to use clear and appealing photos, with catchy titles and detailed descriptions to capture the attention of prospective buyers. Try to advertise a realistic price to attract buyers looking for good deals, especially in the current environment where consumers are significantly more price-sensitive. Be creative and look around your home for valuable items that you no longer need but might be useful to others.

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

