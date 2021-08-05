Egypt Olympic handball gold medal hopes over after semi-final defeat to France

Egypt's pivot Mohamed Mamdouh Shebib jumps to shoot during the men's semi-final handball match againt France at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Yoyogi National Stadium in Tokyo. France won 27-23. (FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty)

It was scenes of heartbreak for the the Egyptian men’s handball team in Tokyo as their dreams of an Olympic gold medal came to an end following a semi-final defeat to France.

Despite dominating in the earliest stages, the experience and the quality of the French defence became the undoing of the Egyptians, who lost 27-23 to the Rio 2016 silver medalists.

The “Pharaohs” opened up the game in style, taking an early four-goal lead inside eight minutes, and looked set to dominate as their creative and aggressive attacking play paid off. But two-time world champions France found their rhythm as the first half progressed and pulled the game back, taking the lead for the first time just before the break. The teams went into half-time at 13-13.

The French managed to carry that momentum into the second half, taking the lead after the interval and one they would not relinquish. Their defensive line held strong against Egypt’s possession. The French goalkeeper Gerard, at times, looking completely impenetrable, saving an impressive seventeen of forty shots.

Egypt’s attack lacked the sting that they started the semi-final with, failing to make the most of the three suspensions meted out to their opponents. Meanwhile, at the other end the French consistently converted, including each of their three counter-attacking fast breaks.

France will play either Spain or Denmark in their fourth Olympic final on Saturday.

Egypt will face the other losing semi-finalist in a bronze-medal match.

The stats and facts 1.9 million women are at risk of developing cervical cancer in the UAE 80% of people, females and males, will get human papillomavirus (HPV) once in their lifetime Out of more than 100 types of HPV, 14 strains are cancer-causing 99.9% of cervical cancers are caused by the virus A five-year survival rate of close to 96% can be achieved with regular screenings for cervical cancer detection Women aged 25 to 29 should get a Pap smear every three years Women aged 30 to 65 should do a Pap smear and HPV test every five years Children aged 13 and above should get the HPV vaccine

