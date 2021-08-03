Egypt's Nayel Nassar qualifies for equestrian final in Tokyo

Egypt's Nayel Nassar has overcome his first hurdle at the Tokyo Olympics by qualifying for the jumping individual final.
The 30-year-old completed his routine with no penalties as he cleared the 17 obstacles to progress to the individual final on his horse Igor Van de Wittemoere.
Nassar was ranked 35th in the world when he qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. He entered the Games under a fair amount of media glare; he is engaged to Jennifer Gates, daughter of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, after all.
The showjumper was born in Chicago but grew up in Kuwait, where his family members still reside. In 2009, he moved back to California to complete his degree in economics.
Ahead of Nassar's qualifier, Gates had wished him best on social media.
“I support many athletes in the Tokyo Olympics at the moment, but there is no athlete I support more than my son-in-law Nayel Nassar. Good luck Nayel,” Gates said on Instagram.
Meanwhile, Britain's Ben Maher on his horse Explosion led the equestrian show jumping qualifiers on Tuesday, followed by Ireland's Kenny Darragh at the Baji Koen Equestrian Park in Setagaya.
US rider Jessica Springsteen, daughter of singer Bruce Springsteen, did not qualify after knocking down one obstacle on the course.
Germany's world No1 Daniel Deusser and world No2, Switzerland's Martin Fuchs, also qualified for the individual finals. Team medals will be decided on Saturday after the individual contest.
Name: buybackbazaar.com
Started: January 2018
Founder(s): Pishu Ganglani and Ricky Husaini
Based: Dubai
Sector: FinTech, micro finance
Initial investment: $1 million
Started: July 2016
Founders: Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori
Based: Bangalore, India
Sector: Health & wellness
Size: 500 employees
Investment: $250 million
Investors: Accel, Oaktree Capital (US); Chiratae Ventures, Epiq Capital, Innoven Capital, Kalaari Capital, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Piramal Group’s Anand Piramal, Pratithi Investment Trust, Ratan Tata (India); and Unilever Ventures (Unilever’s global venture capital arm)
Date started: 2015
Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki
Based: Dubai
Sector: Online grocery delivery
Staff: 200
Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends
Nick March: Let's not be too choosy about our coronavirus vaccine
Damien McElroy: Vaccine passports a work in progress but essential
National Editorial: Digital passports will get the world moving again
Us
Director: Jordan Peele
Starring: Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Shahadi Wright Joseqph, Evan Alex and Elisabeth Moss
Rating: 4/5
Total fights: 32
Wins: 28
Wins by KO: 26
Losses: 4
1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details
2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet
3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details
4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure
5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties
6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies
7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately
