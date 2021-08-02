Today at the Olympics: the Mena athletes in action on Day 11 in Tokyo

Soufiane El Bakkali, of Morocco, will be competing in the men's 1,500m AP

The Tokyo Games is drawing to a close but interest remains high for athletes from the Mena region.

Below are the participants from the region in action at the Olympics on Tuesday.

Artistic Swimming

Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Today we have the technical routine. Egypt’s Hanna Hiekal and Ali Laila will be in the pool, as will Eden Blecher and Shelly Bobritsky from Israel.

Athletics

Olympic Stadium

We have a full morning and evening schedule today at the Olympic Stadium, with medals to be claimed in the women’s long jump, hammer throw, 800m and 200m, as well as the men’s 400m hurdles and pole vault.

In the morning session, Abderrahman Samba of Qatar will be running in the men’s 400m hurdles final. Norway’s Karsten Warholm is a firm favourite for gold, however Samba is one of only three athletes in the field to break the 47 second mark, putting him in strong contention to add to Qatar’s 2020 medal haul.

It is the opening heats of the men’s 200m. Lebanon’s fastest ever man, Noureddine Hadid will be lining up against hot favourite Noah Lyles in his heat. And 100m semi-finalist Femi Ogunode from Qatar will also be looking for a place in the semi-finals.

Noureddine Hadid is Lebanon's fastest man, holding the national records in the 60m, 100m, 200m and 400m. Matt Kynaston for The National

There are six Mena men looking for a place in the semi-final of the men’s 1500 metres. Steeplechase winner Soufiane El Bakkali will have to be up and ready as he, Abdelatif Sadiki and Anass Essayi will be running for more Moroccan success in the middle distances. Adam Ali Musab and Abirahman Hassan will be representing Qatar and Sadik Mikhou will be running for Bahrain.

Look out for Aliya Bashnak of Jordan who will be running in the first round of the women’s 400m.

In the evening session you can expect to see Abdelrahman Mahmoud of Bahrain and Egyptians Mostafa Hassan and Mohamed Hamza throw for a place in the final of the men’s shotput.

Yaqoub Alyouha of Kuwait will be running in heats of the men’s 110m hurdles.

In the 5000m heats, Soufiyan Bouqantar of Morocco and Bahrainian Birhana Balew will be looking to finish in the top 5 to advance to the final.

Baseball

Yokohama Stadium

Israel will be playing against the Dominican Republic in the round 1 repechage.

Imane Khelif of Algeria, right. AP

Boxing

Kokugican Arena

Imane Khelif of Algeria will be going toe-to-toe with Ireland’s Kellie Anne Harrington in the quarter-final of the women’s light weight (57-60kg) class.

Diving

Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Mohab Ishak from Egypt will be diving in the men’s 3m springboard semi-final.

Handball

Yoyogi National Stadium

As we have reached the men’s quarterfinals, Bahrain will take on France, and Egypt will be up against Germany.

Weightlifting

Tokyo International Forum

Iran’s Ali Hashemi finished in seventh in Rio in the 94kg weight class. This time he will be going for gold in the men’s 109kg class.

Also lifting in group B for a high place will be 21-year old African Championships winner Aymen Bacha of Tunisia.

Wrestling - various

Mukahari Messe

Plenty more action from Mena wrestlers today.

Two Iranian’s will be competing for a bronze medal, Mohammedali Geraei will take on Shohei Yabiku in the men’s Greco-Roman 77kg class, while Mohammadhadi Saravi awaits his opponent in the 97kg class bronze medal fixture.

In the men’s Greco-Roman 77kg class, Tunisia’s Lamjed Maafi will grapple with Rafig Hueynov of Azerbaijan in the repechage.

In the last 16 of the men’s Greco-Roman 87kg class, Egypt’s Mohammed Metwally, and Algeria’s Bachir Sid Azara will be wrestling opponents from Japan and China (respectively) for a quarter-final place.

Meanwhile in the 67 kg weight class, Algeria’s Abdelmalek Merabet will be hoping to beat Hansu Ryu of South Korea so that he can face Egypt’s Mohamed Elsayed in the last 16. Already through are Iran’s Mohammadreza Geraei, and Tunisia’s Nasr Souleyman. He will be taking on Iraqi Aker Al Obaidi who will be representing the Refugee Olympic Team.