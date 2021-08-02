Simone Biles on start list for Tokyo Olympics beam final

Simone Biles has withdrawn from Monday's Olympic floor final, USA Gymnastics confirmed, leaving the American with just one more shot at individual gold at the Tokyo Games. (LOIC VENANCE/AFP)

Simone Biles looks set to return to Olympic action after she was entered in Tuesday's gymnastics beam final.

The US superstar's name was included on the list of eight finalists for the beam released on Monday. United States Gymnastics later confirmed Biles' involvement along with Sunni Lee.

We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow - Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both! — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) August 2, 2021

Biles, who arrived in Tokyo bidding to become the greatest ever Olympian with designs on six gold medals, has not competed since pulling out of the opening team competition after one vault, citing mental health concerns.

The four-time Olympic champion, 24, widely considered to have pushed the sport to new limits, has said she is struggling with the "twisties", a condition where gymnasts lose the ability to orientate themselves in mid-air.

She dramatically pulled out of last week's opening team competition after one vault, and subsequently withdrew from the all-around final and three of the four apparatus finals - the floor, vault and uneven bars.

Biles has been remarkably candid about her struggles with mental health during the Games in regular posts on her social media accounts and has received widespread support from fellow athletes and celebrities.

Since taking a back seat at these Games Biles has been a constant visitor to the Ariake Gymnastics Centre, cheering on her compatriots.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 US coach Laurent Landi comforts Simone Biles after she exited the team final at the Tokyo Games on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (Gregory Bull/AP)

Five famous companies founded by teens There are numerous success stories of teen businesses that were created in college dorm rooms and other modest circumstances. Below are some of the most recognisable names in the industry: Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started Facebook when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate. Dell: When Michael Dell was an undergraduate student at Texas University in 1984, he started upgrading computers for profit. He starting working full-time on his business when he was 19. Eventually, his company became the Dell Computer Corporation and then Dell Inc. Subway: Fred DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant when he was 17. In 1965, Mr DeLuca needed extra money for college, so he decided to open his own business. Peter Buck, a family friend, lent him $1,000 and together, they opened Pete’s Super Submarines. A few years later, the company was rebranded and called Subway. Mashable: In 2005, Pete Cashmore created Mashable in Scotland when he was a teenager. The site was then a technology blog. Over the next few decades, Mr Cashmore has turned Mashable into a global media company. Oculus VR: Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR in June 2012, when he was 19. In August that year, Oculus launched its Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1 million in three days. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion two years later.

RACE CARD 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,200m

6pm: Arabian Triple Crown Round-1 (PA) Listed Dh230,000 1,600m

6.30pm: HH The President’s Cup (PA) Group 1 Dh2.5million 2,200m

7pm: HH The President’s Cup (TB) Listed Dh380,000 1,400m

7.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Handicap Dh70,000 1,200m.

The biog Full name: Aisha Abdulqader Saeed Age: 34 Emirate: Dubai Favourite quote: "No one has ever become poor by giving"

if you go The flights Fly to Rome with Etihad (www.etihad.ae) or Emirates (www.emirates.com) from Dh2,480 return including taxes. The flight takes six hours. Fly from Rome to Trapani with Ryanair (www.ryanair.com) from Dh420 return including taxes. The flight takes one hour 10 minutes. The hotels The author recommends the following hotels for this itinerary. In Trapani, Ai Lumi (www.ailumi.it); in Marsala, Viacolvento (www.viacolventomarsala.it); and in Marsala Del Vallo, the Meliaresort Dimore Storiche (www.meliaresort.it).

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

