Beth Shriever wins women’s Olympic gold and Kye Whyte secures men’s silver in BMX racing

Bethany Shriever of Team Great Britain on her way to winning the Women's BMX final.

Beth Shriever won BMX racing Olympic gold minutes after Great Britain teammate Kye Whyte secured silver in the men’s event.

Shriever had looked the class of the field in qualifying and delivered in the final.

She led from the first bend, holding off a late charge from defending champion Mariana Pajon of Colombia down the final straight.

Shriever, 22, needed crowdfunding to be able to go to Japan but she was lifted into the air by Whyte as the pair celebrated their historic achievements in Tokyo.

"I’m in shock. To even be here is an achievement in itself," Shriever told BBC. "To make the final is an achievement in itself. To win a medal – honestly I’m so over the moon. It just means so much.

"I’m so grateful for the support. Everyone waking up at home. I’m just overwhelmed."

Whyte had earned Britain’s first BMX racing Olympic medal moments earlier.

The 21-year-old Londoner, having been hampered by poor starts in qualifying, made it into the first corner of the final in second place and held his position as Niek Kimmann took gold for Holland.

More to follow

