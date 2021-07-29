Australia's Jessica Fox battles nerves to win canoe slalom Olympic gold

Australia's Jessica Fox during the Women's C1 Canoe Slalom Final at the Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre.

Twenty minutes before Australia's Jessica Fox became the first ever women's canoe slalom champion she threw up, so nervous was the four-time world champion about failing in her latest bid to win Olympic gold.

On Tuesday her dream of winning gold in both the canoe and kayak slaloms had been shattered when two pole strikes in the kayak earned her a four-second penalty and gave Germany's Ricarda Funk the title. Fox got a bronze to add to the one she won in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and her silver in London four years earlier.

"To come back after that was extremely hard emotionally. I think I relived my kayak race a million times in my head," she said with her gold medal hanging round her neck. "Probably never been as nervous as I was today," she added.

Fox, who also becomes the only paddler to have won Olympic medals in both the canoe and kayak slaloms, had the added pressure of pedigree, with a French mother and coach, Myriam, who was a two-time world champion and bronze medallist in 1996, and a British father, Richard, who took five world titles.

After pulling away from the start line at the artificial white water course, Fox's run was flawless as she shot through the downstream gates and swung around upstream gate poles before digging her paddle into the water to power across the finish line.

"My vision was a bit blurry and I was just trying to see where I was and if it was enough," she said. "You never know what's going to happen in the Olympics and it's about holding your nerve," she added.

Watching her at the finish was longtime rival Mallory Franklin. The British paddler who started fifth had watched as four other competitors, including reigning world champion Andrea Herzog, failed to beat her impressive 108.68-second run though a churning course that had rolled several canoeists in the semi-final.

"It's a really stressful situation just to be stood there and watching some really, really good paddlers come through and not knowing what's going to happen," said Mallory. "I did a really good run, and she was better than that," she added.

Franklin is only the second British woman to win a canoe slalom medal, while Herzog's medal means Germany has been on the podium in all three slalom events so far in Tokyo.

Slalom kayakers use two-bladed paddles and sit with their legs in front of them. In canoes paddlers sit with their legs under them and use a one-bladed paddle.

The final on Thursday also represented a victory for all women paddlers because with the inclusion of women's canoe competitions means there are now an equal number of Olympic medals available for both men and women.

Fox and other women paddlers had campaigned to get the women’s canoe slalom added, which will help garner greater public interest for the sport and with it more funding and access to better training and coaching.

Women athletes in sports ranging from boxing to shooting have fought for a more equal footing with their male counterparts, winning a commitment to gender parity from the International Olympic Committee.

FIGHT CARD 1. Featherweight 66kg Ben Lucas (AUS) v Ibrahim Kendil (EGY) 2. Lightweight 70kg Mohammed Kareem Aljnan (SYR) v Alphonse Besala (CMR) 3. Welterweight 77kg Marcos Costa (BRA) v Abdelhakim Wahid (MAR) 4. Lightweight 70kg Omar Ramadan (EGY) v Abdimitalipov Atabek (KGZ) 5. Featherweight 66kg Ahmed Al Darmaki (UAE) v Kagimu Kigga (UGA) 6. Catchweight 85kg Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) v Iuri Fraga (BRA) 7. Featherweight 66kg Yousef Al Husani (UAE) v Mohamed Allam (EGY) 8. Catchweight 73kg Mostafa Radi (PAL) v Abdipatta Abdizhali (KGZ) 9. Featherweight 66kg Jaures Dea (CMR) v Andre Pinheiro (BRA) 10. Catchweight 90kg Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Juscelino Ferreira (BRA)

CHINESE GRAND PRIX STARTING GRID 1st row

Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) 2nd row

Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes-GP)

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 3rd row

Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)

Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull Racing) 4th row

Nico Hulkenberg (Renault)

Sergio Perez (Force India) 5th row

Carlos Sainz Jr (Renault)

Romain Grosjean (Haas) 6th row

Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

Esteban Ocon (Force India) 7th row

Fernando Alonso (McLaren)

Stoffel Vandoorne (McLaren) 8th row

Brendon Hartley (Toro Rosso)

Sergey Sirotkin (Williams) 9th row

Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso)

Lance Stroll (Williams) 10th row

Charles Leclerc (Sauber)

arcus Ericsson (Sauber)

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

MATCH SCHEDULE Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Tuesday, April 24 (10.45pm)

Liverpool v Roma Wednesday, April 25

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid (10.45pm) Europa League semi-final, first leg

Thursday, April 26

Arsenal v Atletico Madrid (11.05pm)

Marseille v Salzburg (11.05pm)

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Stars: Liam Neeson, Amber Midthunder, Laurence Fishburne 2/5

