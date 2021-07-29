Simone Biles thanks supporters for 'love and support' after opting out of Olympic events

US coach Laurent Landi comforts Simone Biles after she exited the team final at the Tokyo Games on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (Gregory Bull/AP)

American gymnast Simone Biles has responded to the "outpouring of love and support" she has received after withdrawing from two of her Tokyo Olympics events to focus on her mental wellbeing.

The 24-year-old pulled out after one rotation of the women's team final on Tuesday in Tokyo, citing mental health concerns, and opted out of defending her Olympic title in the individual event on Thursday. USA Gymnastics said Biles is yet to decide whether to withdraw from her four individual finals, which are scheduled to take place next week.

Her decision triggered an avalanche of support from fellow athletes and celebrities including former first lady Michelle Obama and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

Biles said the messages of support had shown her that her wellbeing means is just as important to her as any sporting accomplishments.

"The outpouring love & support I’ve received has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before," Biles tweeted Thursday morning.

the outpouring love & support I’ve received has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before. 🤍 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 29, 2021

Many have praised Biles for the decision to withdraw to focus on her mental health at a Games, in which she was bidding to become the most successful female Olympian of all time, though she has also been criticised by some quarters.

Texas Deputy Attorney General Aaron Reitz issued an apology after he came under fire for calling Biles a “selfish, childish national embarrassment".

Reitz made the comment in a since-deleted tweet, but has faced a furious backlash for targeting a vulnerable Biles, who is from Spring, Texas.

"In a moment of frustration and disappointment, I opined on subjects for which I am not adequately versed," Reitz said.

