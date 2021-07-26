Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic on track for Tokyo Games gold

Naomi Osaka of Team Japan during her win over Viktorija Golubic of Team Switzerland on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Tennis Park on Monday, July 26, 2021. Getty

Star tennis players at the Tokyo Olympics continued their march towards the podium with home hope Naomi Osaka easing into the third round on Monday, and men's No 1 Novak Djokovic on track to become the first male player to complete the Golden Slam.

Djokovic defeated Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany 6-4, 6-3 in the men's singles, while aiming to become the first man to win all four Grand Slam titles and Olympic gold in the same year.

The Serb has already won the Australian and French Opens as well as Wimbledon this year. He now needs the Tokyo title and the US Open trophy to complete the collection. Steffi Graf achieved the Golden Slam in 1988.

"It was a tough opponent for a second round... but you know, I'm very pleased with the way I felt on the court," Djokovic said.

And way from the court, Djokovic is enjoying his time in limelight with constant requests for selfies and meetings with competitors from other disciplines.

"It's just so special, you know, it's so special," Djokovic added. "This happens once in four years. Of course, I try to balance things out with keeping my own, you know, routines and things that make me feel good, but I'm thriving also on that wonderful energy."

Djokovic will next face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain. Davidovich Fokina beat John Millman of Australia 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-3.

In the women's section, Osaka registered a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Swiss Viktorija Golubic as some of her top competitors bowed out.

World No 3 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus fell to Donna Vekic 4-6, 6-3, 6-7. Sabalenka's loss came a day after top-ranked Australian Ash Barty's defeat to Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic was beaten by Belgian Alison van Uytvanck 5-7, 6-3, 6-0, while Iga Swiatek lost to Spaniard Paula Badosa.

It has been an interesting few months for Osaka, who returned to competition this week after pulling out of the French Open over mental health concerns.

Winning Olympic gold on home soil would be perfect for Osaka, but she is not looking too far ahead.

"Well you know, definitely it would mean a lot for me to win gold here but I know it's a process," the world No 2 was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning his men's singles Second Round match against Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany. EPA

"You know, these are the best players in the world and I honestly haven't played in a while so I'm trying to keep it one match at a time. All in all, I'm just really happy to be here."

Meanwhile, fourth seed Alexander Zverev crushed Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia 6-2, 6-2, while world No 2 Daniil Medvedev enjoyed a comfortable 6-2, 6-1 win over India's Sumit Nagal in the men's division.

The tennis section of the Games reported its first Covid-19 case among participants on Monday after men's doubles players Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands tested positive.

Rojer is the sixth member of the Dutch delegation to test positive after infections reported by a skateboarder, a taekwondo fighter and three members of the rowing team.

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

Janet Yellen's Firsts In 2014, she became the first woman to lead the US Federal Reserve

In 1999, she became the first female chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

