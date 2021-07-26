Jordan’s Saleh Elsharabaty settles for taekwondo silver at Tokyo Games

Jordan's Saleh Elsharabaty poses on the podium after winning silver in taekwondo men's -80kg category. AFP

Jordan’s Saleh Elsharabaty finished second best in the final of the men’s -80kg taekwondo category against favourite and world number one Maksim Khramtcov, who claimed the Russian Olympic Committee's first Olympic gold medal in the sport.

Elsharabaty couldn’t quite replicate the heroics of Rio 2016 gold medalist and compatriot Ahmad Abu-Ghaush. However the 22-year-old from Amman can be satisfied with his impressive campaign, claiming Jordan’s first Olympic silver and the nation’s second ever medal.

The 2021 Asian Championship winner had to overcome some tough opponents on the way to the final, including an intense semi-final encounter against Uzbekistan’s Nikita Rafalovich that had to be decided in a golden points round.

In the final, Elsharabaty ran out of steam as the Russian took an early lead and dominated throughout at the Makuhare Messe in Tokyo.

In the opening rounds, both fighters were tentative. Khramtcov landed two kicks to apply early pressure. By the end of the second round, the Jordanian picked up just one point as a result of a penalty point, making the score 7-1.

There was a moment of hope at the beginning of the third round when the Jordanian opened with a turning kick to the head, claiming five points to reduce the deficit to one. However, Khramtcov responded with aggression and style, picking up multiple points with a series of kicks to the body and head, overwhelming Elsharabaty with a final score of 20-9.

Aside from that one spinning kick, the Russian’s defence had been impenetrable throughout the day, having conceded just seven points from all three fights before the final.

Bronze medalist Seiff Eissa of Egypt during the medal ceremony for the men's -80kg taekwondo division. EPA

It was the Khramtcov’s 16th gold medal in major competitions, but his first Olympic title. Monday proved to be a memorable day for the ROC, as Khramtcov added to the golds that were won by the men’s team in artistic gymnastics as well as the gold Sofia Pozdniakova picked up in the women's sabre individual fencing final against Sofya Velikaya.

In the same competition, Egypt’s Seiff Eissa took home the bronze medal. The 23-year-old African Championship winner triumphed convincingly against Norwegian Richard Andre Ordemann with a final score of 12-4.

Earlier, Hedaya Wahba secured Egypt their first medal by defeating Paige McPherson of Team USA in the women's taekwondo bronze match. Malak prevailed 17-6 in the 67kg contest.

Wahba claimed her second Olympic medal, having previously claimed a bronze in the 57 kg category at Rio 2016.

Wahba, 28, beat Magda Wiet Henin of France 11-10 in the round of 16 and lost to Great Britain’s Lauren Williams in the quarter-final. She won her repechage contest against Malia Paseka 19-0 to earn a shot at bronze.

Malak is Egypt's highest profile athlete at the Tokyo Olympics and entered the tournament having overcome an ankle injury scare. She was among Egypt's three medallists at the Rio Games.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Slow loris biog From: Lonely Loris is a Sunda slow loris, one of nine species of the animal native to Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore Status: Critically endangered, and listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list due to growing demand in the global exotic pet trade. It is one of the most popular primate species found at Indonesian pet markets Likes: Sleeping, which they do for up to 18 hours a day. When they are awake, they like to eat fruit, insects, small birds and reptiles and some types of vegetation Dislikes: Sunlight. Being a nocturnal animal, the slow loris wakes around sunset and is active throughout the night Superpowers: His dangerous elbows. The slow loris’s doe eyes may make it look cute, but it is also deadly. The only known venomous primate, it hisses and clasps its paws and can produce a venom from its elbow that can cause anaphylactic shock and even death in humans

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Read Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi: Tackling climate change makes good business sense

'The worst thing you can eat' Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think. Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines: Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat. Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn. Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process. Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts. Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.

You Were Never Really Here Director: Lynne Ramsay Starring: Joaquim Phoenix, Ekaterina Samsonov Four stars

The biog Simon Nadim has completed 7,000 dives. The hardest dive in the UAE is the German U-boat 110m down off the Fujairah coast. As a child, he loved the documentaries of Jacques Cousteau He also led a team that discovered the long-lost portion of the Ines oil tanker. If you are interested in diving, he runs the XR Hub Dive Centre in Fujairah

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

