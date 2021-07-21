Tokyo Olympics football round-up: record-breaking Marta, USA thrashed - in pictures

Marta celebrates scoring Brazil's third goal in their 5-0 win over China at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, July 21. (MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS)

The women's football tournament kicked-off at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday with Brazil's Marta firing her way into the record books, while the mighty USA were humbled by Sweden.

At the Miyagi Stadium in Rifu, Marta became the first woman footballer to score in five consecutive Olympic Games when she bagged a brace in Brazil's 5-0 Group F battering of China.

The 35-year-old scored her first Olympic goal in Athens in 2004 and, following her latest double salvo, now has 12 Games strikes. The 35-year-old opened the scoring in the Group F clash in the ninth minute when she arrived late in the box and pounced on a rebound. Debinha made it 2-0 in the 22nd minute.

Marta added her second with a low drive from a tight angle in the 74th minute before forward Andressa converted a penalty with eight minutes to go. Beatriz completed the rout in the 89th minute after latching on to a low cross to beat the goalkeeper with a first-time effort.

Their 43-year-old teammate Formiga also wrote her name into the record books by becoming the first women's footballer to take part in seven Olympic Games.

There was a huge shock in Group G when world champions USA — unbeaten in 44 games going into the Olympics — were hammered 3-0 by Sweden at the Tokyo Stadium in their opening match.

Striker Stina Blackstenius scored either side of the break in the Group G clash — her first came when she beat Abby Dahlkemper to Sofia Jakobsson's cross and steered home a glancing header.

Blackstenius' second came when she stabbed into the roof of the net after Amanda Ilestedt's header bounced back off post.

Sweden ensured there would be no way back for the US as substitute Hurtig rose to nod in a Hanna Glas delivery with 18 minutes left to condemn the Americans to a humbling defeat.

The US, who go on to play New Zealand and Australia in their next two group games, had not lost since going down 3-1 to France in a friendly in January 2019.

In Group E, Team GB started their campaign with a comfortable 2-0 win over Chile, with Manchester City striker Ellen White scoring both goals at the Sapporo Dome.

The first came after 18 minutes when Lucy Bronze’s deep cross was nodded back by Lauren Hemp and White cashed in from six yards.

Chile offered little threat, with Ellie Roebuck a second-half spectator in goal, and White added a second with 17 minutes left. Her flick was laid off to Bronze by Nikita Parris and Bronze crossed for White to acrobatically volley in from six yards.

Team GB now face the hosts Japan in Sapporo on Saturday before playing Canada in Kashima to complete their group-stage fixtures next Tuesday. Manager Hege Riise said: "We have been waiting for this game a long time and we were so eager to get started. Get a good start, get a win, keep them away from our goal, score two goals — it’s a good statement for the games coming up.”

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The lowdown Badla Rating: 2.5/5 Produced by: Red Chillies, Azure Entertainment Director: Sujoy Ghosh Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Amrita Singh, Tony Luke

How to join and use Abu Dhabi’s public libraries • There are six libraries in Abu Dhabi emirate run by the Department of Culture and Tourism, including one in Al Ain and Al Dhafra. • Libraries are free to visit and visitors can consult books, use online resources and study there. Most are open from 8am to 8pm on weekdays, closed on Fridays and have variable hours on Saturdays, except for Qasr Al Watan which is open from 10am to 8pm every day. • In order to borrow books, visitors must join the service by providing a passport photograph, Emirates ID and a refundable deposit of Dh400. Members can borrow five books for three weeks, all of which are renewable up to two times online. • If users do not wish to pay the fee, they can still use the library’s electronic resources for free by simply registering on the website. Once registered, a username and password is provided, allowing remote access. • For more information visit the library network's website.

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

Biography Favourite book: Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance Holiday choice: Anything Disney-related Proudest achievement: Receiving a presidential award for foreign services. Family: Wife and three children. Like motto: You always get what you ask for, the universe listens.

Walls Louis Tomlinson 3 out of 5 stars (Syco Music/Arista Records)

