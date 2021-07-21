Novak Djokovic steps up bid for golden Grand Slam with practice in Tokyo - in pictures

Novak Djokovic hits a backhand during a practice session on Centre Court at the Ariake Tennis Park ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Maja Hitij/Getty)

Novak Djokovic has spent much of the 2021 tennis season creating history and the world No 1 has arrived in Tokyo aiming to create even more.

Djokovic, 34, holds the first three major titles of the year following victories at the Australian Open, Roland Garros, and Wimbledon, and is just a US Open triumph away from the calendar Grand Slam. However, the Serb has an opportunity to add to his many records and turn a potential calendar Grand Slam into a golden Grand Slam by winning the Olympic title in Japan.

READ MORE Novak Djokovic set to leave Federer and Nadal in his dust in race for Grand Slam record

Only one player in history has achieved the golden Grand Slam — Germany's Steffi Graf in 1988 — so Djokovic would be joining exclusive company.

Given his juggernaut-like form, it will take something special to prevent Djokovic from winning Olympic gold. He arrived in the Japanese capital having equalled Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal — both absent from the Games — on 20 major titles, while his victory at the French Open made him the only male player in the Open era to win all four majors more than once.

Among the players with their own ambitions of Olympic gold include Greece's world No 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas — whom Djokovic beat in five sets in the French Open final — world No 5 from Germany Alexander Zverev, Russia's world No 2 Daniil Medvedev and compatriot Andrey Rublev.

Two-time defending Olympic champion Andy Murray will also compete, while local hopes are spearheaded by former world No 4 Kei Nishikori.

Before the start of the tennis event on Saturday, Djokovic took part in a practice session on Centre Court at the Ariake Tennis Park on Wednesday as he aims to improve on the bronze medal he won in Beijing in 2008.

Check out some of the photos from Djokovic's practice session in the photo gallery above.

UAE Premiership Results Dubai Exiles 24-28 Jebel Ali Dragons

Abu Dhabi Harlequins 43-27 Dubai Hurricanes Final

Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Jebel Ali Dragons, Friday, March 29, 5pm at The Sevens, Dubai

UAE Premiership Results Dubai Exiles 24-28 Jebel Ali Dragons

Abu Dhabi Harlequins 43-27 Dubai Hurricanes Final

Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Jebel Ali Dragons, Friday, March 29, 5pm at The Sevens, Dubai

UAE Premiership Results Dubai Exiles 24-28 Jebel Ali Dragons

Abu Dhabi Harlequins 43-27 Dubai Hurricanes Final

Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Jebel Ali Dragons, Friday, March 29, 5pm at The Sevens, Dubai

UAE Premiership Results Dubai Exiles 24-28 Jebel Ali Dragons

Abu Dhabi Harlequins 43-27 Dubai Hurricanes Final

Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Jebel Ali Dragons, Friday, March 29, 5pm at The Sevens, Dubai

UAE Premiership Results Dubai Exiles 24-28 Jebel Ali Dragons

Abu Dhabi Harlequins 43-27 Dubai Hurricanes Final

Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Jebel Ali Dragons, Friday, March 29, 5pm at The Sevens, Dubai

UAE Premiership Results Dubai Exiles 24-28 Jebel Ali Dragons

Abu Dhabi Harlequins 43-27 Dubai Hurricanes Final

Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Jebel Ali Dragons, Friday, March 29, 5pm at The Sevens, Dubai

UAE Premiership Results Dubai Exiles 24-28 Jebel Ali Dragons

Abu Dhabi Harlequins 43-27 Dubai Hurricanes Final

Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Jebel Ali Dragons, Friday, March 29, 5pm at The Sevens, Dubai

UAE Premiership Results Dubai Exiles 24-28 Jebel Ali Dragons

Abu Dhabi Harlequins 43-27 Dubai Hurricanes Final

Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Jebel Ali Dragons, Friday, March 29, 5pm at The Sevens, Dubai

UAE Premiership Results Dubai Exiles 24-28 Jebel Ali Dragons

Abu Dhabi Harlequins 43-27 Dubai Hurricanes Final

Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Jebel Ali Dragons, Friday, March 29, 5pm at The Sevens, Dubai

UAE Premiership Results Dubai Exiles 24-28 Jebel Ali Dragons

Abu Dhabi Harlequins 43-27 Dubai Hurricanes Final

Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Jebel Ali Dragons, Friday, March 29, 5pm at The Sevens, Dubai

UAE Premiership Results Dubai Exiles 24-28 Jebel Ali Dragons

Abu Dhabi Harlequins 43-27 Dubai Hurricanes Final

Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Jebel Ali Dragons, Friday, March 29, 5pm at The Sevens, Dubai

UAE Premiership Results Dubai Exiles 24-28 Jebel Ali Dragons

Abu Dhabi Harlequins 43-27 Dubai Hurricanes Final

Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Jebel Ali Dragons, Friday, March 29, 5pm at The Sevens, Dubai

UAE Premiership Results Dubai Exiles 24-28 Jebel Ali Dragons

Abu Dhabi Harlequins 43-27 Dubai Hurricanes Final

Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Jebel Ali Dragons, Friday, March 29, 5pm at The Sevens, Dubai

UAE Premiership Results Dubai Exiles 24-28 Jebel Ali Dragons

Abu Dhabi Harlequins 43-27 Dubai Hurricanes Final

Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Jebel Ali Dragons, Friday, March 29, 5pm at The Sevens, Dubai

UAE Premiership Results Dubai Exiles 24-28 Jebel Ali Dragons

Abu Dhabi Harlequins 43-27 Dubai Hurricanes Final

Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Jebel Ali Dragons, Friday, March 29, 5pm at The Sevens, Dubai