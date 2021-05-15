Sixers clinch top seed in East, Luka Doncic leads Mavericks into playoffs: NBA round-up

Philadelphia 76ers' Paul Reed, right, goes up for a shot against Orlando Magic's Donta Hall. AP

Seth Curry scored 20 points and Shake Milton added 15 as hosts Philadelphia 76ers clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoff race with a 122-97 victory over the undermanned Orlando Magic on Friday.

Joel Embiid contributed 13 points and 11 rebounds while Ben Simmons had 13 points and nine assists for the Sixers, who will complete the 72-game regular season with another game against the Magic on Sunday. The Sixers played without key reserve Dwight Howard, who was suspended after being assessed his league-high 16th technical foul on Thursday.

Ignas Brazdeikis led the reeling Magic (21-50) with a career-high 21 points, while RJ Hampton added 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. Chasson Randle also scored 12 points.

Cole Anthony and Mo Bamba had 11 each for the Magic, who have dropped six in a row. Dwayne Bacon went 0 for 11 from the field but made all four free throws.

𝙶𝙰𝙼𝙴 𝙷𝙸𝙶𝙷𝙻𝙸𝙶𝙷𝚃𝚂



Orlando Magic | 05.14.21



📼 presented by @PALottery pic.twitter.com/hw3sYaENej — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) May 15, 2021

Doncic leads Mavs into playoffs

Luka Doncic recorded his 11th triple-double of the season with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists as the Dallas Mavericks held off the Toronto Raptors to clinch a playoff spot.

Kristaps Porzingis led the Mavericks with 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Dorian Finney-Smith went 4-of-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 17 points. Jalen Brunson went 8-of-11 from the floor for 19 points with five rebounds and four assists off the bench.

Toronto rookie Jalen Harris, who scored a season-high 17 points on Thursday at Chicago, soared past that mark on Friday with a game-high 31 points. Fellow rookie Malachi Flynn posted a season-high 26 points, while Stanley Johnson finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds on Friday.

Jazz close to clinching top spot

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 22 points to lead Utah past Oklahoma City and closer to clinching the top spot in the Western Conference.

Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 18 rebounds to help the Jazz, who need either a win in Sunday's regular-season finale at Sacramento or a loss by Phoenix in one of their last two games – both at San Antonio – to lock up the top record in the NBA.

Mike Conley returned after missing nine games with a hamstring injury, and in just over 16 minutes, he had 10 points and three assists.

Svi Mykhailiuk led the Thunder with 19 points, while Theo Maledon and Gabriel Deck added 18 points apiece. The Thunder (21-50) have lost nine in a row.

Westbrook adds another triple-double

Russell Westbrook added to his career NBA triple-double record with his 183rd, helping Washington clinch a berth in the play-in round of the Eastern Conference playoffs by beating visiting Cleveland.

Westbrook finished with 21 points, 17 assists and 12 rebounds for the 10th-place Wizards, who could still finish as high as eighth in the conference if they beat Charlotte in their final game and Indiana drop their final two games.

Collin Sexton scored a game-high 26 points for Cleveland but also committed six of their 17 turnovers. Jarrett Allen added 18 points and a game-best 14 rebounds, while Isaac Okoro hit for 17 points.

🔥 21p/12r/17a/3s for @russwest44

🔥 37th triple-double of season

🔥 7th straight game with 15+ assists



Russ and the @WashWizards clinch a #StateFarmPlayIn berth! pic.twitter.com/4XlpMKeKPr — NBA (@NBA) May 15, 2021

Jokic stars for Nuggets

Nikola Jokic recorded a triple-double in less than 27 minutes on the court, finishing with 20 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists to lead Denver to a win at Detroit.

The Nuggets and the Clippers are tied for third place in the Western Conference after Los Angeles fell to the Houston Rockets on Friday. Denver, who won their third game in a row, hold the head-to-head tiebreaker against the Clippers.

The Pistons' Hamidou Diallo, who was listed as questionable due to health and safety protocols heading into the game, totalled 18 points and 12 rebounds.

16th triple-double of the season for No. 1️⃣5️⃣



20 PTS | 15 REB | 11 AST pic.twitter.com/ITVKc1nF9M — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) May 15, 2021

Poole hits career-best for Warriors

Jordan Poole capped a career-best 38-point performance by driving for a layup with 21.4 seconds remaining as Golden State edged New Orleans in San Francisco.

Despite resting Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors won their fifth straight game, all on their current six-game homestand to close the regular season. The Warriors kept pace with Memphis, setting up a showdown in San Francisco on Sunday afternoon that will determine the eighth and ninth positions in the Western Conference play-in tournament.

Mychal Mulder had a career-best 28 points for the Warriors. The Pelicans' Nickeil Alexander-Walker went for a team-high 30 points and Naji Marshall posted career highs with 20 points and 13 rebounds. New Orleans were eliminated from the Western playoff race earlier in the week.

Career-high 3⃣8⃣ points for Jordan Poole, leading the @warriors to 5 straight wins!



📅: GSW/MEM Sunday on ESPN.. Winner takes #8 in the West! pic.twitter.com/14MF3gsWbC — NBA (@NBA) May 15, 2021

Grizzlies edge Kings

Justise Winslow scored a season-high 25 points and matched his career best of 13 rebounds to help Memphis edge the visiting Sacramento Kings.

Xavier Tillman contributed 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Killian Tillie added a career-high 16 points as Memphis won their fifth straight game. The Grizzlies held out starters Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Jonas Valanciunas and Kyle Anderson and key reserve Brandon Clarke to keep them fresh for Sunday's road clash with the Golden State Warriors.

Louis King recorded career highs of 27 points and nine rebounds for Sacramento, who were eliminated from postseason contention on Thursday. Damian Jones posted season highs of 17 points and 11 rebounds, Justin James scored 16 points and Chimezie Metu added 15.

Justise Winslow (@IAmJustise) puts up 25 PTS, 13 REB in the @memgrizz 5th consecutive victory!



📅: MEM/GSW Sunday on ESPN.. Winner takes #8 in the West! pic.twitter.com/DhoQsnXJuQ — NBA (@NBA) May 15, 2021

Rockets end losing streak against Clippers

Kelly Olynyk collected 20 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds as the Rockets ended a seven-game losing streak by beating the Los Angeles Clippers in Houston.

Seven players scored in double figures for Houston, who had lost 12 of 13 and 44 of 49. Jae'Sean Tate scored 20 points, Khyri Thomas had 17 points and Anthony Lamb also scored 17 off the bench.

Luke Kennard scored 23 points, Jay Scrubb scored 17 in his third NBA game, and Serge Ibaka returned from a two-month absence caused by a back injury and scored 15 off the bench in 17 minutes for Los Angeles, which rested leading scorers Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Olynyk Klynyk in full effect tonight!



🏀 20PTS

🏀 11AST

🏀 9REB pic.twitter.com/dK43kLgIjw — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 15, 2021

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

If you go The flights

There are various ways of getting to the southern Serengeti in Tanzania from the UAE. The exact route and airstrip depends on your overall trip itinerary and which camp you’re staying at.

Flydubai flies direct from Dubai to Kilimanjaro International Airport from Dh1,350 return, including taxes; this can be followed by a short flight from Kilimanjaro to the Serengeti with Coastal Aviation from about US$700 (Dh2,500) return, including taxes. Kenya Airways, Emirates and Etihad offer flights via Nairobi or Dar es Salaam.

Other must-tries Tomato and walnut salad A lesson in simple, seasonal eating. Wedges of tomato, chunks of cucumber, thinly sliced red onion, coriander or parsley leaves, and perhaps some fresh dill are drizzled with a crushed walnut and garlic dressing. Do consider yourself warned: if you eat this salad in Georgia during the summer months, the tomatoes will be so ripe and flavourful that every tomato you eat from that day forth will taste lacklustre in comparison. Badrijani nigvzit A delicious vegetarian snack or starter. It consists of thinly sliced, fried then cooled aubergine smothered with a thick and creamy walnut sauce and folded or rolled. Take note, even though it seems like you should be able to pick these morsels up with your hands, they’re not as durable as they look. A knife and fork is the way to go. Pkhali This healthy little dish (a nice antidote to the khachapuri) is usually made with steamed then chopped cabbage, spinach, beetroot or green beans, combined with walnuts, garlic and herbs to make a vegetable pâté or paste. The mix is then often formed into rounds, chilled in the fridge and topped with pomegranate seeds before being served.

THE BIO: Favourite holiday destination: Thailand. I go every year and I’m obsessed with the fitness camps there. Favourite book: Born to Run by Christopher McDougall. It’s an amazing story about barefoot running. Favourite film: A League of their Own. I used to love watching it in my granny’s house when I was seven. Personal motto: Believe it and you can achieve it.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

UAE-based players Goodlands Riders: Jamshaid Butt, Ali Abid, JD Mahesh, Vibhor Shahi, Faizan Asif, Nadeem Rahim Rose Hill Warriors: Faraz Sheikh, Ashok Kumar, Thabreez Ali, Janaka Chathuranga, Muzammil Afridi, Ameer Hamza

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Stars: Liam Neeson, Amber Midthunder, Laurence Fishburne 2/5

Scoreline: Cardiff City 0 Liverpool 2 Wijnaldum 57', Milner 81' (pen)

What went into the film 25 visual effects (VFX) studios 2,150 VFX shots in a film with 2,500 shots 1,000 VFX artists 3,000 technicians 10 Concept artists, 25 3D designers New sound technology, named 4D SRL

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

A meeting of young minds The 3,494 entries for the 2019 Sharjah Children Biennial come from: 435 – UAE 2,000 – China 808 – United Kingdom 165 – Argentina 38 – Lebanon 16 – Saudi Arabia 16 – Bangladesh 6 – Ireland 3 – Egypt 3 – France 2 – Sudan 1 – Kuwait 1 – Australia



The specs: 2018 Maserati Levante S Price, base / as tested: Dh409,000 / Dh467,000 Engine: 3.0-litre V6 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 430hp @ 5,750rpm Torque: 580Nm @ 4,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.9L / 100km

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Bio: Favourite Quote: Prophet Mohammad's quotes There is reward for kindness to every living thing and A good man treats women with honour Favourite Hobby: Serving poor people Favourite Book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite food: Fish and vegetables Favourite place to visit: London

