NBA playoffs: Bucks crush Heat to take 2-0 lead; Nikola Jokic stars for Nuggets to level series with Trail Blazers

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks in the third quarter against the Miami Heat during Game Two of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. AFP

The Milwaukee Bucks produced an exhibition of three-point shooting to crush the Miami Heat, while the Denver Nuggets bounced back to level their NBA first round playoff series with victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.

Bryn Forbes erupted for five threes in the first half and Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 31 points to give the Bucks a resounding 132-98 win over last year's NBA Finals runners-up.

Overall, the Bucks made 22 of 53 three-point attempts, with Antetokounmpo kicking off the rout with a 28-foot pullup from outside the arc for the first points of the game.

After an overtime thriller in Game One on Saturday, the Bucks were in no mood to leave anything to chance in Game Two, erupting for 46 points in the first quarter alone.

The Bucks made 15 of 29 three-point attempts in the first half, surging into leads of more than 30 points at various stages of a one-sided encounter.

They maintained a healthy cushion throughout, with the Heat unable to get within 20 points of the Bucks after briefly clawing their way back to a 19-point deficit early in the second quarter.

Antetokounmpo added 13 rebounds and six assists, while Forbes finished with 22 points off the bench.

"After Game One I didn't look at the stat sheet," Antetokounmpo said. "At the end of the day a win is a win. All I care about is winning the game, putting my teammates in a position to win a game.

Giannis in just 31 minutes:



31 PTS | 13 REB | 6 AST | 3 STL | 1 BLK pic.twitter.com/fL6j8enc4M — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 25, 2021

"It feels good when guys are knocking down shots. We were seeing the ball go in, we were making stops, it felt good. We've got to stay locked in for game three."

Khris Middleton added 17 points including three three-pointers as six Bucks players made double-digit totals.

Dewayne Dedmon led the Miami scorers with 19 points from the bench, while Goran Dragic added 18. Bam Adebayo was restricted to 16 points, while Jimmy Butler was held to just 10.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said the team would need to make a big improvement for game three in Miami on Thursday.

"They're a great first quarter team when they get it going and clicking," Spoelstra said of the Bucks.

"This game just got out of hand so quickly, but you do have to respect what they did tonight. They were really explosive in those first and third quarters."

Nuggets bounce back

In Denver, Nuggets ace Nikola Jokic served up a 38-point display as the third seeds overpowered the Portland Trail Blazers by 128-109.

Jokic made 15 of 20 from the field with eight rebounds and five assists as Denver battled back to level the series at 1-1 after being jolted by the Blazers in Saturday's opener.

38 PTS | 8 REB | 5 AST



The MVP delivered. #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/zQZowtHcDf — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) May 25, 2021

Portland talisman Damian Lillard led the scoring with 42 points but it was not enough against a rugged Denver defence.

Six Denver players claimed double figures, with Jokic receiving scoring support from Michael Porter with 18 points and Paul Millsap with 15. Aaron Gordon finished with 13 points while Facundo Campazzo and Monte Morris chipped in with 12 apiece.

"The difference tonight was we created open shots," Serbian star Jokic said afterwards. "In Game One we didn't create open shots. It was a tough night for us. But today our bench was good, everybody contributed. It was a real team effort."

Jokic said Denver will need to produce a stronger defensive effort as the series moves to Portland for Game Three on Thursday.

"They're a talented team, a dangerous team, but we can fight at least," said Jokic, who was encouraged by Denver's aggressive approach against Portland.

"It seems like we like it," Jokic said. "When they started picking up the aggressiveness, we did it too. We kind of meet their aggressiveness. Maybe we were a little bit higher, but we were still controlling it."

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Rain Management Year started: 2017 Based: Bahrain Employees: 100-120 Amount raised: $2.5m from BitMex Ventures and Blockwater. Another $6m raised from MEVP, Coinbase, Vision Ventures, CMT, Jimco and DIFC Fintech Fund

Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. “As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion.”

The lowdown Badla Rating: 2.5/5 Produced by: Red Chillies, Azure Entertainment Director: Sujoy Ghosh Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Amrita Singh, Tony Luke

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

