Injured Rishabh Pant to miss IPL 2023: Former BCCI chief Ganguly

Former president of the Indian cricket board Sourav Ganguly has revealed that wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant will miss the Indian Premier League because of the injuries he sustained in a road accident last month.

The India keeper suffered serious injuries when he crashed his SUV in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand in the early morning of December 30. The car burst into flames and Pant was rescued by a bus driver and conductor.

The 25-year-old received multiple injuries, including a damaged ligament in his right knee, a hurt wrist and ankle, and abrasions on his back. It is believed Pant was sleep deprived at the time of the accident.

Pant is captain of the Delhi Capitals side in the IPL, which is due to begin in April. Ganguly, who is expected to take over as Delhi Capitals director of cricket, said that Pant will not be available for the league.

"Rishabh Pant will not be available for the IPL," Ganguly was quoted as saying by broadcaster Sports Today.

"It will be a great IPL for the team, we will do well but Rishabh Pant's injury will affect the Delhi Capitals," he added.

After the accident, Pant was rushed to hospital and admitted for a few days before being airlifted to Mumbai for further treatment and surgery.

Pant is also expected to miss Australia's upcoming tour of India in February and March, when the rivals will play four Tests with the Indian team hoping to win the series and qualify for the World Test Championship final in June.