Mitchell Marsh hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19 in IPL

Delhi Capitals have announced that Australia all-rounder Mitch Marsh has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

Read more Can Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings qualify for IPL 2022 play-offs?

Apart from Marsh, an unspecified number Delhi Capitals members in the bio-bubble, including support staff, have also returned positive tests. However, they are asymptomatic.

"The Delhi Capitals medical team is closely monitoring Marsh's condition," the IPL franchise said in a statement.

"All remaining members of the bubble are currently in isolation in their respective rooms, and will be tested regularly."

Marsh will need to isolate for at least a week and will miss at least the games against the Punjab Kings on Wednesday and against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.

However, these fixtures could be in jeopardy in case the situation worsens.

Delhi physio Patrick Farhart tested positive for the virus last week but no other cases were reported as Delhi went on to play their game against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the weekend.

Matches in this year's IPL are being played across four venues in Mumbai and Pune with 50 percent capacity crowds allowed inside stadiums.

India has recorded a slight increase in the number of Covid cases in recent weeks but is nowhere near the peak seen between March and May last year.

The health ministry on Monday reported over 2,100 new cases in the previous 24 hours.