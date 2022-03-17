Highest-paid Indian cricketers with million-dollar contracts at IPL 2022

Local players were in high demand during mega auction last month

Ajit Vijaykumar
Mar 17, 2022
Alpha v.1.0

Chennai Super Kings lifted the Indian Premier League trophy in October in Dubai. And less than six months later, the IPL juggernaut is back.

The venue – India – and the schedule – March 26 to May 29 – mark a return to normality after successive seasons of uncertainty and change of venues due to the pandemic. This time, the IPL matches are restricted to a handful of venues in western India – the Wankhede Stadium, DY Patil Stadium and the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Read more
IPL 2022: match schedule, team list, players and all you need to know

With a little over a week left before the first match of IPL 2022, the focus is back on cricket. And when it comes to the IPL, money is a big talking point.

A mega player auction was held last month with top players from almost the entire cricketing world represented. Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan was the biggest winner during the auction, snapped up by Mumbai Indians for 152.5 million rupees ($2.03m).

A number of Indian players had already been retained by their franchises before the auction started. Star names such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja secured contracts of over $2m each.

Several other Indian players were the subjects of intense bidding. Quality fast bowlers and hard-hitting lower-order batsmen were in high demand.

So who are the highest paid Indian cricketers at IPL 2022? See the entire list below.

Updated: March 17, 2022, 5:16 AM
IPL 2022Virat KohliMumbai IndiansRoyal Challengers Bangalore
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article IPL 2022: Highest paid Indian cricketersStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article IPL 2022: schedule, teams, players and all you need to knowStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Top 50 highest paid cricketers in IPL 2022Story gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article IPL 2022 auction: Ishan Kishan and Wanindu Hasaranga hit jackpotStory gallery icon