Glenn Maxwell and Dan Christian face online abuse after Bangalore's IPL 2021 exit

Australia's Glenn Maxwell and Dan Christian on Tuesday slammed online abusers following their side Royal Challengers Bangalore's exit from the Indian Premier League.

Bangalore, captained for the last time by Virat Kohli, crashed out of the tournament on Monday after losing to the Kolkata Knight Riders.

"Some of the garbage that has been flowing on social media is absolutely disgusting!," Maxwell tweeted, calling the online abusers "horrible people" and their behaviour "unacceptable".

"We are human beings who are giving our best each and every day. Try being a decent person maybe instead of spreading abuse," he added as he thanked the team's "REAL fans" for their support.

Christian, 38, was hit for three sixes in an over by Kolkata's Sunil Narine who also starred with the ball, bagging four wickets off four overs.

Earlier, Christian scored nine runs off eight balls. The 32-year-old Maxwell scored 15.

Fans took to social media to vent their anger soon after the game, even targeting Christian's partner on her Instagram page.

"I didn't have a great game tonight, but that's sport. However please leave her out of it," he posted on Instagram.

Superstar Kohli and his Bollywood actress wife Anushka Sharma have also been targeted by trolls in the past over the batsman's on-field performances.

The match on Monday was Kohli's last as the captain for Bangalore, who have yet to win the IPL.

