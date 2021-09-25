IPL 2021: Delhi overpower Rajasthan to move to top of the table

Shreyas Iyer top-scored for Delhi Capitals against Rajasthan Royals at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Sportzpics for IPL

Delhi Capitals continued from where they left to clinch their second win in many games in the UAE edition of IPL 2021 at the Zayed Cricket stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Sent in to bat first by Rajasthan Royals in the first game of the day, Delhi got off to a shaky start but posted 154-6 before restricting their opponents to 121-6 to emerge winners by 33 runs.

With the victory, Delhi took their tally to 16 points and moved to the top of the table. They are now almost certain of a top four finish.

Pacers Avesh Khan and Anrich Nortje provided the early breaks by grabbing a wicket each in the space of two deliveries. Ravichandran Ashwin removed David Miller to leave Rajasthan reeling at 17-3. They soon were staring down the barrel at 55-5 in the 12th over.

The Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson fought a lone battle as he remained 70 not out with Mahipal Lomror (19) the only other Rajasthan batsman to reach double figures.

“With the quality of batsmen we have in our side I thought the total was an easy chase but we lost too many wickets and weren't able to get any momentum in our chase,” Samson said.

“We might consider changes for the next game, but it is too early now. We have to remove all emotion before that. We’ll take some time off and then talk about the game in the morning.”

Earlier, Kartik Tiyagi, who bowled an epic last over to guide Rajasthan to a two-run thriller over Punjab Kings, was the man to provide the breakthrough with his first delivery as Shikhar Dhawan (8) played on to his stumps.

Prithvi Shaw (10) skied a Chetan Sakariya delivery to Livingstone at mid-on to leave Delhi 21-2 in the fifth over before a 62-run stand for the third wicket between Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant took them to 83 in 11.4 overs.

Iyer made a 32-ball 43 while Pant (24) and Shimron Hetmyer (28 off 16) helped Delhi post a score their bowlers did well to defend.

Nortje was the pick of Delhi's bowlers with 2-18 from four overs and captain Pant was all praise.

“If not the best, it is one of the best,” he said of the Delhi attack. “But we like to take it as one match at a time.

“There's a fair bit of planning, as a team we plan according to the batters, and execute according to those plans.

“I am happy with my form. As long as the team is winning, I am happy.”