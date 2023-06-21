Shadwell’s Mostahdaf lands first Group 1 prize at Royal Ascot

Mostahdaf in the silks of Shadwell under Jim Crowley stunned several proven Group 1 horses to land the Prince of Wales's Stakes and his first success at this level on the second day of Royal Ascot on Wednesday.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained five-year-old had been well beaten on both of his previous attempts at Group 1 level. He tailed off in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in October and was then a well-beaten fourth at Meydan behind Equinox in the Sheema Classic when last seen.

However, he was impressive in the six-runner field to get the better of Luxembourg and Godolphin’s 2021 Derby winner Adayar by four lengths and half a length respectively over the 10-furlong trip.

Ryan Moore attempted to make all the running on Luxembourg but was no match for Mostahdaf, who cruised clear to provide the Gosdens, Crowley and Shadwell with their first winner of this year’s royal meeting.

“John and Thady have done an amazing job with him,” Crowley told ITV Racing. “He bolted in Saudi, he didn’t quite stay against Equinox when he was probably the only one who served it up to him and went after him and then he got tired.

“John and Thady brought him back, he’s fresh and they’ve trained him unbelievably. He’s bouncing coming into the race today. A mile and a quarter on fast ground is fantastic. It’s great for Sheikha Hissa, who’s here with her family.”

Mostahdaf’s no-show in the Arc came on very soft ground at Longchamp, with John Gosden reiterating his winning rider’s belief that a quicker surface is key to the son of Frankel.

Queen Camilla presents the Prince Of Wales's Stakes trophy to Sheikha Hissa after Mostadaf's victory at Royal Ascot on June 21, 2023. AFP

“The ground’s dried out, which he really enjoys, he likes to bounce off good ground,” Gosden, who was winning the £1 million Group 1 for the fifth time, said.

“He’s had a couple of runs on soft and he’s laboured on it, but he got his perfect ground today. In fairness to him, he won the Neom Cup in Riyadh in great style by 12 lengths and then he took on probably the best horse in the world in Equinox.”

Frankie Dettori, denied a win as he finished second three times on the opening day of the royal meeting, finally got one across the board on Gregory in the Group 2 Queen’s Vase to complete a splendid double for the Gosdens 35 minutes later.