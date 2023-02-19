Antonio Fresu celebrates treble in Sunday meeting at Meydan

Antonio Fresu racked up a treble at Sunday’s meeting at Meydan to close in on the suspended Tadhg O’Shea in the UAE Jockey’s Championship.

The Italian took his tally to 38, five behind the Irishman, with victories on the Bhupat Seemar-trained Lake Causeway and a double for Musabah Al Muhairi on Branwell and Law Of Nature.

Having broken the duck in the 21st attempt under O’Shea in Abu Dhabi over two weeks ago, Lake Causeway stayed on gamely in the final furlong to beat Triple Venture by a neck on the dirt handicap over the 1,400-metre trip.

Bramwell was an impressive winner of the penultimate race. Fresu raced behind the leaders before he went for home about 350m out to beat Alhzeem by two lengths.

The jockey-trainer partnership completed the double with Law Of Nature taking the concluding handicap from Capla Crusader by a length and a quarter.

First Winter was another impressive winner under Ray Dawson on the night. The six-year-old Dubawi gelding strode clear from the 350m mark to come home three and three quarter lengths clear of Sari Dubai in the 2,000m turf handicap.

“He was actually running well at the end of the last campaign but then the season finished and that was actually the first time I have ridden him this season so it was great to get back on him and win,” Dawson said.

Bernardo Pinheiro scored an early double. He grabbed the opening prize for the Purebred Arabians on Majed Al Jahouri’s Najm Al Wathba and the third race on Ismail Mohammed’s Noor Banu in a photo from Silent Defense and Kal Barg.

Results

2.30pm The Valley by Emaar – Conditions (PA) Dh80,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: Najm Al Wathba, Bernardo Pinheiro (jockey), Majed Al Jahouri (trainer)

3.05pm Arabian Ranches by Emaar – Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Turf) 1,600m

Winner: Made In Dubai, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer

3.40pm Emaar Beachfront – Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Noor Banu, Bernardo Pinheiro, Ismail Mohammed

4.15pm Dubai Hills Estate by Emaar – Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Lake Causeway, Antonio Fresu, Bhupat Seemar

4.50pm Dubai Creek Harbour by Emaar – Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (T) 2,000m

Winner: First Winter, Ray Dawson, Ahmad bin Harmash

5.25pm Rashid Yachts & Marina Cup – Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Abshrek, Oscar Chavez, Rashed Bouresly

6pm Downtown Dubai by Emaar – Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (D) 2,200m

Winner: Branwell, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi

6.35pm Burj Khalifa by Emaar – Handicap (TB) Dh82,500 (T) 1,800m

Winner: Law Of Nature, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi