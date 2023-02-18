Godolphin dominate Dubai Carnival meeting

Godolphin swept the four races they had their horses in at the Dubai World Cup Carnival’s seventh fixture at Meydan on Friday.

Charlie Appleby and William Buick scooped three of those after Saeed bin Suroor and Daniel Tudhope took the opening handicap for thoroughbreds.

The highlight for Godolphin was the wins of Siskany in the Nad Al Sheba Trophy and Nations Pride’s in the Dubai Millennium Stakes, both Group 3 turf prizes.

The royal blues won the Nad Al Sheba Trophy for the 10th time overall and seventh in a row.

Siskany made it two from two at Meydan. The five-year-old Dubawi gelding was impressive, travelling strongly and once they were in front about 250 metres from home, the result was never in doubt.

“That was a good performance because he was a bit keen and fresh early on but, for a stayer, he has a really good turn of foot as he has just shown again. Hopefully he is a Dubai Gold Cup horse,” Buick said.

The Dubai Millennium Stakes is another race traditionally dominated by Godolphin and their main contender, Nations Pride, posted an emphatic win.

Buick eased the four-year-old homebred colt to the front on the home stretch, making light work of his not unsubstantial penalty for his success in last year’s Grade 1 Saratoga Derby Invitational Stakes.

He also won his sole previous UAE appearance, at last year’s carnival, over this course and distance in the Jumeirah Derby.

“I am delighted with that,” Buick added. “He was a classy three-year-old and did nothing wrong last season but I think he is going to prove better than this; he is a really nice horse.”

Salem bin Ghadayer and Mickael Barzalona completed the classic double for fillies with Mimi Kakushi - in the silks of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai - taking the Group 3 UAE Oaks over the 1,900m distance on dirt.

It was a duel between Mimi Kakushi and American raider Ami Please under Antonio Fresu before Barzalona pulled away to cross the finish line a length and-a-quarter in front. Pat Dobbs on Asawer stayed in contention before fading away on the home stretch to finish third.

“I always said this longer trip would be in her favour and so it proved. The runner-up has battled hard but my filly was just too good on the night,” Barzalona said.

Results

6pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $40,000 (Dirt) 1,600m; Winner: AF Almomayaz, Adrie de Vries (jockey), Qaiss Aboud (trainer)

6.35pm: Jebel Ali Free Zone – Handicap (TB) $80,000 (Turf) 1,200m; Winner: City Walk, Daniel Tudhope, Saeed bin Suroor

7.10pm: UAE Oaks – Group 3 (TB) $150,000 (D) 1,900m; Winner: Mimi Kakushi, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer

7.45pm: Lord Glitters - Handicap (TB) $80,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: New Kingdom, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

8.20pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy – Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (T) 2,810m; Winner: Siskany, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

8.55pm: Dubai Millennium stakes – Group 3 (TB) $150,000 (T) 2,000m; Winner: Nations Pride, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

9.30pm: Jebel Ali Port – Handicap (TB) $80,000 (D) 1,400m; Winner: Golden Goal, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson