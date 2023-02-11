Fanaar wins featured Jebel Ali Mile watched by Sheikha Hissa

Fanaar bagged his biggest career prize in the presence of Shadwell supremo Sheikha Hissa at Jebel Ali on Saturday.

The Doug Watson-trained seven-year-old landed the Dh500,000 Group 3 Jebel Ali Mile in fine style under retained jockey Dane O’Neill, his third win in five starts this season.

Drawn in gate No 1, O’Neill had him settled behind the leading group before making smooth progress to hit the front in the final 200m to win from Secret Ambition and Canvassed by two and-a-quarter lengths and a head.

READ MORE How Sheikha Hissa and Baaeed are continuing the great racing legacy of Sheikh Hamdan

“It was a very nice feeling he gave us to win this big race in the presence of Sheikha Hissa, who came here to support the horse and the whole lot of us, and it was fantastic result,” Watson said.

Less than 24 hours after landing the Group 2 Blue Point Sprint with Miqyaas at Meydan, the jockey-trainer partnership of Oscar Chavez and Rashed Bouresly struck in the Jebel Ali opener with Master Sergeant.

Chavez had him with the leading group and powered clear on the uphill final 200 metres to win from Antonio Fresu and Sikorsky by three and-a-quarter lengths.

Jean van Overmeire and Michael Costa bagged the next two prizes with newcomer Mowthog and Bilhayl.

Mowthog made all to lead the first two home for the Jebel Ali Stables trainer in the second race. Stable companion Keffaaf, was also making his first racecourse appearance, coming with a strong late run to take second under O’Neill.

Van Overmeire rode a similar race on Belhayl for the five-year-old first success in four starts.

Results

2.30pm: Commercial Bank of Dubai Cup – Handicap (TB) Dh64,000 (Dirt) 1,400m

Winner: Master Sergeant, Oscar Chavez (jockey), Rashed Bouresly (trainer)

3pm: Al Shafar Investment Cup – Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Mawthog, Jean van Overmeire, Michael Costa

3.30pm: Emirates NBD Cup – Handicap (TB) Dh76,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Bilhayl, Jean van Overmeire, Michael Costa

4pm: Jebel Ali Sprint Prep Trophy by Emirates Airline – Conditions (TB) Dh100,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Story Of Light, Ray Dawson, Ahmad bin Harmash

4.30pm: Jebel Ali Mile by Shadwell – Group 3 (TB) Dh500,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Fanaar, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson

5pm: District 14 Cup by HIVE – Handicap (TB) Dh72,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Tolmount, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer