Bhupat Seemar targets Firebreak Stakes with three runners at Meydan

The fourth meeting of the Dubai World Cup Carnival is highlighted by the Firebreak Stakes in which eight runners represent three trainers at Meydan Racecourse on Friday.

Bhupat Seemar and Doug Watson both have three entries for different owners in the Group 3 race, while Salem bin Ghadayer runs a pair in the silks of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai.

The National selections 6pm: Go Soldier Go

6.35pm: Man Of Promise

7.10pm: Withering

7.45pm: Mawj

8.20pm: Falling Shadow

8.55pm: Law Of Peace

9.30pm: Naval Power

10.05pm: The Attorney

Seemar’s trio is headed by Law Of Peace in the silks of Naser Askari. The six-year-old Shamardal gelding is the choice of stable jockey Tadhg O’Shea, and making his reappearance after ending last season with a hat-trick of successes.

“Law Of Peace is returning to action and is drawn widest of all which is not ideal but he will be held up to challenge late so it is not that big an issue,” Seemar said.

Law Of Peace is joined by stable companions Discovery Island, the mount of Antonio Fresu, and Imperial Empire, ridden by Ray Dawson.

A course and distance winner on this card last year, Discovery Island was runner-up in the Group 2 Al Maktoum Challenge on his seasonal debut 21 days ago.

However, he was beaten by Law Of Peace over this track and trip, when chasing him home in February last year.

“Discovery Island was beaten by Law Of Peace last season but I think he is a better horse now and his second in the first round of the Al Maktoum Challenge was very good,” added Zabeel Stables trainer Seemar.

Watson’s trio also ran in the Al Maktoum Challenge and Everfast, under stable rider Pat Dobbs, appears to be the trainer’s first choice. Stablemate Prince Eiji, partnered by Sam Hitchcott, and Thegreatcollection, under Adrie de Vries, complete the trainer’s entries.

Bin Ghadayer sends out two UAE debutants in the shape of Ever Given, the choice of Mickael Barzalona, and Mister Saint Paul with Royston Ffrench in the saddle.

Ever Given arrives after a decent campaign in Europe, winning six races in 16 starts, including a Group 3 prize over the 1,400m trip on turf. The Kodi Brea colt is in uncharted waters, though, in his first run on dirt.

Absent in the features race is Godolphin, although the royal blues have a dozen runners in four of the eight races, with Man Of Promise seeking to complete a hat-trick in the sprint for Charlie Appleby and William Buick.

Runner-up behind stable companion Lazuli on his 1,000m return three weeks ago, the extended trip is more to his liking and he has a high draw.

“He has definitely improved having had that run and is well drawn in 14. Returning to 1,200m will play to his strengths and I feel he is the one they all have to beat,” Appleby said.

Racecard

6pm: Festival City Stakes – Conditions (TB) $60,000 (Dirt) 1,900m

6.35pm: Dubai Sprint – Listed (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,200m

7.10pm: Race 3 – Handicap (TB) $75,000 (D) 1,900m

7.45pm: Jumeirah Fillies Classic – Conditions (TB) $100,000 (T) 1,400m

8.20pm: Zabeel Turf – Handicap (TB) $100,000 (T) 2,000m

8.55pm: Firebreak Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $150,000 (D) 1,600m

9.30pm: Jumeirah Classic – Listed (TB) $150,000 (T) 1,800m

10.05pm: Race 8 – Handicap (TB) $75,000 (D) 1,400m