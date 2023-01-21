Mimi Kakushi seals Classic win for Sheikh Hamdan at Meydan

Mimi Kakushi landed the UAE 1000 Guineas to give Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Emirati trainer Salem bin Ghadayer their first Classic on week 3 of the Dubai World Cup Carnival at Meydan on Friday.

Read more Samoud stays on course for third President's Cup after landing Prep race in Abu Dhabi

Mickael Barzalona, who landed the race on the Nicholas Bachalard-trained Saudi raider Nashmiah in 2017, gave the City Of Light filly a perfect ride to power home on the 400-metre home stretch for the win from Sam Hitchcock and Awasef by four and-a-half lengths.

Mimi Kakushi has progressed since her first two starts, having finished fourth on both occasions. She broke her maiden tag when winning the Trial impressively on her third start over the 1,400m distance and was even better over the mile trip.

The Group 3 UAE Oaks on February 17 will likely be Mimi Kakushi’s next target, with Barzalona saying: “She will be better over the longer distance.”

Godolphin scooped three of the four prizes they had their runners in, including the Group 2 Zabeel Mile with Charlie Appleby’s Master Of The Seas and Saeed bin Suroor’s Global Heat and Shining Blue landing the Listed Al Khail Trophy and the concluding handicap, respectively.

Master Of The Seas, who was beaten a short-head in the 2021 Group 1 English 2,000 Guineas, took up the running under William Buick over a furlong out to win from Shelir and I Am Superman by half-a-length and three and three quarter lengths, respectively.

Expand Autoplay Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, posted photos from his ski trip in Courchevel, France, on Instagram. All photos: Sheikh Hamdan / Instagram

“Well done to all the team because they have a done a great job getting Master Of The Seas back,” Appleby said of the five-year-old Dubawi gelding.

“The race could not have gone better. The pace was there and William had him in the box seat. It would have been handy if the pace held up a little bit longer because the one thing this horse does is travel well, but he put the race to bed and is entitled to come on for the run.

“He has a huge engine, although he is a challenge to himself. As people will have seen, we saddled him at the top there, which is nice and quiet for him. The engine is there and, if everything goes right, as it did tonight, he is a good horse.

“We will get him back and hopefully have a nice clear run through to Super Saturday for the Jebel Hatta. Then hopefully he can book his ticket for the Dubai Turf.”

Buick added: “That was an ideal comeback from Master Of The Seas. The race set up nicely and it is lovely to get him back.

“He has always been a very exciting horse – he has been since he was a two-year-old. His class and quality have never been in question, so let’s hope he can build on this performance.

“He was taking on horses today who have had recent runs, which counts for a lot, and he is certainly a horse who deserves to be aimed at Super Saturday and then World Cup Night, all being well.”

Global Heat secured the biggest success of his career at the age of seven as he powered home in the 14-furlong distance on the turf.

“Global Heat has been doing well,” Bn Suroor said. “The step up in trip really helped and we also used a visor to help him focus.

“We have tried him over a mile and a half but I think a longer trip is better for him. We will keep him over this trip, potentially for the Nad Al Sheba Trophy.”

Results

6pm: Big Easy Arabian Sprint by ARN – Conditions (PA) $40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m; Winner: Leena, Bernardo Pinheiro (jockey), Majed Al Jahouri (trainer)

6.35pm: Virgin Radio Dubai 104.4 – Handicap (TB) $75,000 (D) 1,200m; Winner: Rawy, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer

7.10pm: ARN – Handicap (TB) $75,000 (Turf) 1,000m; Winner: Thunder Of Niagra, Ray Dawson, Ahmad bin Harmash

7.45pm: UAE 1000 Guineas by ARN – Listed (TB) $150,000 (D) 1,600m; Winner: Mimi Kakushi, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer

8.20pm: Zabeel Mile by ARN – Group 2 (TB) $180,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Master Of The Seas, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

8.55pm: Al Khail Trophy by ARN – Listed (TB) $100,000 (T) 2,810m; Winner: Global Heat, Patrick Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor

9.30pm: Dubai Eye 103.8 – Handicap (TB) $80,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Shining Blue, Daniel Tudhope, Saeed bin Suroor