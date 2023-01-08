Godolphin strike with Sovereign Prince to land Zabeel Trophy

Sovereign Prince kept his perfect record at Meydan intact by landing the Zabeel Trophy, the feature prize of the six-race card on Sunday.

The Charlie Appleby-trained Dubawi gelding, with William Buick in the saddle, made every yard of the running over the mile trip to win from Ahmad bin Harmash’s pair Zaman and Tamborrada by a length and-a-quarter and a nose.

READ MORE Tadhg O’Shea reaches 700 winners milestone in the UAE

Sovereign Prince won twice on the track last year, a conditions race over 1,400m and the Listed Jumeirah Classic over the track and trip.

Rookie Emirati trainer Hamad Al Marar celebrated his first thoroughbred winner when Persian Empire under Rowan Scott made all to take the opening race, a maiden over 1,400m.

The five-year-old Shamardal gelding was returning to the racetrack almost a year after he was tested positive for banned substance when trained by Hamza Al Hamida.

Persian Empire struggled in both his starts last year but this time around showed plenty of improvement to win from the Bahrain trainer Fawzi Nass’s pair Runholic and Legend Of Cannes.

Bin Harmash and Ray Dawson completed a double on the night, winning the second race with Mr Raj and the concluding handicap on board Gareth.

Michael Costa’s Nibraas with Jean van Overmeire in the saddle edged out Harvest Gold and Oscar Chavez in the turf sprint.

Antonio Fresu bagged the penultimate prize on board Musabah Al Muhairi’s Street Mood, who came with a late run to collar O’Shea and Al Maroom by a length and-a-half.

Results

6pm: Park Avenue by Azizi – Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Turf) 1,400m

Winner: Persian Empire, Rowan Scott (jockey), Hamad Al Marar (trainer)

6.35pm: Creek Views by Azizi – Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Dirt) 1,400m

Winner: Mr Raj, Ray Dawson, Ahmad bin Harmash

7.10pm: Riviera by Azizi – Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (T) 1,200m

Winner: Nibras, Jean van Overmeire, Michael Costa

7.45pm: Zabeel Trophy – Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Sovereign Prince, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

8.20pm: Reve by Azizi – Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Street Mood, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi

8.55pm: Mina by Azizi – Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (T) 1,900m

Winner: Gareth, Ray Dawson, Ahmad bin Harmash