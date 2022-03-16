Cheltenham 2022: UK's Princess Anne assumes prize-giving mantle from convalescing Camilla

The UK's Princess Royal on Wednesday took on trophy-presenting duties at the Cheltenham Festival after the Duchess of Cornwall cancelled a visit to nurse the slight cough she has been left with after her recent bout of Covid-19.

The duchess was due to spend the day at the races and present trophies to the winning owner, jockey and trainer of the Queen Mother Champion Chase, but Princess Anne hosted the prize-giving ceremony and her daughter, Zara Tindall, was also spotted at the course.

Of the trophies she handed out, the most prestigious of the day went to the Willie Mullins-trained Facile Vega who triumphed in the Weatherbys Champion Bumper.

Facile Vega was ridden patiently by Patrick Mullins, who tracked the Gordon Elliott-trained American Mike and gained the inside berth running down the hill, as long-time leader, the free-going Houlanbatordechais, faded.

Mullins quickly asserted turning in and soon had his rivals in trouble, powering clear to score by three and three-quarter lengths from American Mike, with James's Gate filling third for the Closutton handler, who was recording a treble on the day following earlier victories of Sir Gerhard and Energumene.

The race had been delayed after the rain that hit the track from late morning and never stopped left standing water on certain areas of the track where hurdles were removed. Ground staff teams sectioned off the areas where the rain water pooled and jockeys were shown a map of the course to aid them in avoiding the most testing points.

None of that ultimately mattered to Facile Vega, who gave his trainer a record-extending 12th victory.

Jockey Patrick Mullins celebrates after winning the Weatherbys Champion Bumper on Facile Vega. PA

“Facile Vega was very good, he's shown me at home that he's always good,” said Willie Mullins.

“He's a real sort. Gordon thinks a huge amount of American Mike and he just ranged up beside him and went forward when he wanted to.”