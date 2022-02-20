O’Shea rides treble to move clear of Fresu in UAE jockey’s title race

Tadhg O’Shea rode a treble at Al Ain to move four wins clear of his closest challenger Antonio Fresu in the UAE jockey’s championship race.

The Irishman, bidding for an unprecedented 10th title, took the opening and concluding prizes on Ernst Oertel’s AF Mukhrej and AF Hukooma, and in-between rode Ibrahim Al Hadhrami’s Asif to victory to take his tally to 49.

The UAE jockey’s title race has turned into a two-way battle between O’Shea and Fresu, and every time the latter gets close, the Irishman has managed to hit back with more winners.

Ridden clear leaving the home turn, Asif galloped on resolutely all the way to the line and was always holding off first Farasah and then a very late challenge from Oxford, who had raced in last throughout the first half of the contest, before staying on strongly but too late.

Al Hadhrami’s charge has now won half of his 10 career starts, with this a fourth success at Al Ain Racecourse.

Thirty minutes earlier, Fresu produced a late run with Jood for the first of Al Hadhrami’s two winners in the seven-race card for Purebred Arabians.

The feature was the Al Ain Derby, a Prestige contest over 1,800 metres for four-year-old local bred Arabians that drew only five runners and was won by Khalifa Al Neyadi’s Yas Xmnsor.

The Big Easy colt partnered by Omani apprentice Saif Al Balushi came home eight lengths clear of Majed Al Jahoori’s Wadheha.

That was Yas Xmnsor’s third success after claiming the Emirates Colts Classic, also a Prestige race, on the Abu Dhabi turf last Monday.

Results:

5pm: Aud Al Touba – Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (Dirt) 1,800m

Winner: AF Mulhrej, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer)

5.30pm: Al Ain Derby – Prestige (PA) Dh100,000 (D) 1,800m

Winner: Yas Xmnsor, Saif Al Balushi, Khalifa Al Neyadi

6pm: Al Hili – Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Megtah Albahar, Abdulaziz Al Balushi, Helal Al Alawi

6.30pm: Al Jahili – Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Jood, Antonio Fresu, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami

7pm: Al Sarooj – Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Asif, Tadhg O’Shea, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami

7.30pm: Al Masoudi – Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: AF Al Sana, Sandro Paiva, Hamza Al Hamida

8pm: Mezied – Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: AF Hukooma, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel