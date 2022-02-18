Undefeated Shahama on course for second UAE Classic prize

Shahama is on track to capture her second UAE Classic prize during the Dubai World Cup Carnival’s week six at Meydan on Friday, having crushed all her opponents so far.

The Fawzi Nass-trained Munnings filly in undefeated in three starts that includes the UAE 1000 Guineas run over the 1,600-metre trip in her last start three weeks ago.

She steps up on trip in the Group 3 UAE Oaks and looks certain to maintain her perfect record in the seven-runner field over the 1,900m distance.

Adrie de Vries, who has been on board in all her three starts, is hoping to maintain the record.

Racecard 6pm: Mina Hamriya – Handicap (TB) $75,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 6.35pm: Al Wasl Stakes – Conditions (TB) $60,000 (Turf) 1,200m 7.10pm: UAE Oaks – Group 3 (TB) $150,000 (D) 1,900m 7.45pm: Blue Point Sprint – Group 2 (TB) $180,000 (T) 1,000m 8.20pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy – Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (T) 2,810m 8.55pm: Mina Rashid – Handicap (TB) $80,000 (T) 1,600m

“On form she is obviously the one to beat and we are very hopeful the extra 300m will not inconvenience her,” the 12-time Dutch champion jockey said.

Doug Watson’s Minwah finished behind Shahama in three out of her four career starts. She was runner up twice, including in her last start in the UAE 1000 Guineas.

“Obviously it’s a tough race with Shahama in there but Minwah ran very well behind her last time and, over the longer trip. Hopefully we can at least get closer this time,” Watson said of her Cupid filly.

The Group 2 Blue Point Sprint and the Nad Al Sheba Trophy, officially the most valuable prize in the six-race card, are the two other feature races of the night.

The 1,000m turf sprint has drawn nine runners, including Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby’s Lazuli.

The Dubawi gelding is returning to the Carnival meeting after going down by two and a half lengths to another Godolphin runner Man Of Promise in the 1,200m Listed Dubai Sprint three weeks ago.

“We were delighted with Lazuli’s first run of the year in the Dubai Sprint and he is dropping back to his best trip here,” Appleby said.

“If he can come forward slightly for his seasonal return, it will make him a very lively contender, while he also has a nice draw in stall nine.”

Appleby lines up the undefeated Manobo in the Group 3 Nad Al Sheba Trophy. The four-year-old posted four wins in Europe last season, culminating in a comfortable victory over Kemari in the Group 2 Prix Chaudenay in France in October.

He is joined in the Nad Al Sheba Trophy by two horses who have placed in previous editions of the 14-furlong contest for Saeed bin Suroor.

Global Heat, who was beaten by a short head into second in last year’s race, makes a quick return to Meydan after coming home sixth in a 12-furlong handicap last week.

Dubai Horizon finished third in the 2020 Nad Al Sheba Trophy and steps back up in trip after finishing down the field on his first start for 16 months in the Listed Zabeel Turf on week three of the Carnival.

“Manobo’s preparation has gone well and this is very much a stepping-stone towards Dubai World Cup Night,” Appleby added.

“He had a lovely year as a three-year-old and we are looking forward to seeing him back in action.”

Saeed bin Suroor runs Global Heat (Frankie Dettori) and Dubai Horizon (Patrick Cosgrave) in the same race.

“Global Heat came out of his race last week in good form and has run well over this trip in the past, so we are hoping for a better effort this time,” the Emirati said.

“Dubai Horizon has done well since his most recent run, which was his first appearance for a long time. He has been working nicely at home and will also enjoy this distance.”