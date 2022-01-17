Farasah makes victorious local debut in Abu Dhabi

Antonio Fresu kept the pressure on Tadhg O’Shea in the UAE jockey’s championship title race, closing the gap to two winners after riding a double in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Fresu grabbed the first two prizes of the night while O’Shea pulled one back to take his tally to 32 on Ernst Oertel’s AF Mukhrej in the silks of their main patron Khalid Khalifa Al Naboodah.

The Italian clinched the opener on Farasah - who finished fourth in the UK Arabian Derby - for his retained trainer Musabah Al Muhairi and then made all on Ibrahim Al Hadhrami’s SSR Ghazwan half an hour later.

Farasah was making her local debut having run three times in the UK, winning on her racecourse debut and finishing fourth in the Group 1 President of the UAE Cup (UK Arabian Derby) at Doncaster Park in her last start in September.

Results 5pm: Reem Island – Conditions (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,600m; Winner: Farasah, Antonio Fresu (jockey), Musabah Al Muhairi 5.30pm: Sir Baniyas Island – Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: SSR Ghazwan, Antonio Fresu, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami 6pm: Wathba Stallions Cup – Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Astral Del Sol, Sean Kirrane, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami 6.30pm: Al Maryah Island – Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Toumadher, Dane O’Neill, Jaber Bittar 7pm: Yas Island – Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: AF Mukhrej, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 7.30pm: Saadiyat Island – Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 (T) 2,400m; Winner: Celestial Spheres, Gary Sanchez, Ismail Mohammed

Fresu kept the five year old mare by Mahabb close behind the leaders before sending her to the front at the 400m mark and held on gamely to win from Rawaat Al Reef under Fernando Jara by a length.

“That was her first race in more than three months and I would like to think she will improve for her next start, which obviously will be a lot tougher as we expect her to step up in class,” her handler Al Muhairi said.

Soon after Fresu rode two winners, Al Hadhrami followed suit with his second winner on the night when Irish apprentice Sean Kirrane got Astral Del Sol home in the Wathba Stallions Cup in a close finish.

Astral Del Sol got his head in front 50m from the winning line and held on to win from Shafaf with Patrick Cosgrave in the saddle by a short head.

“He wasn’t beaten too far last time [2-1/2 lengths in fifth] and we were hopeful,” the Omani trainer said of the five year old by Hilal Al Zaman.

“He arrived at the beginning of last year and taken a while for his first win in eight local starts tonight. He’s progressing and win a couple of prizes before the end of the season, hopefully.”

Celestial Sphere, another winner, ran twice in the Godolphin silks in the 2020 Dubai World Cup Carnival at Meydan before moving to Ismail’s stables. Prior to that, he won four handicaps in the UK.

“He ran well in his two starts at Jebel Ali, and improved from each of those two starts,” Sanchez, who was on board in all his three starts for the season, said.

“It was a different surface [turf] tonight and he really enjoyed that. He travelled well throughout the race and had plenty left when we kicked for home. He’s versatile and won with plenty in hand.”

Sanchez tucked Celestial Sphere behind the two early pace setters and took up the running from 300m to win from Autumn Pride and Anizzah by three and quarter lengths and two lengths respectively.