Charlie Appleby planning Bahrain raid with Barney Roy and Zakouski

Charlie Appleby will go in search of further international honours as he sends Barney Roy and Zakouski to the £500,000 Group 3 Bahrain International Trophy.

Appleby sent out three winners at the Breeders’ Cup meeting in America last week and four-time Group 1 winner Barney Roy is set to lead his challenge for the 10-furlong contest after he returned from a 391-day absence to finish fourth at Newmarket last month.

Stablemate Zakouski also returned from a lengthy layoff to win at Headquarters in October and Appleby hopes the duo can make their mark at Sakhir racecourse next Friday.

Read more Godolphin add Breeders’ Cup double with Space Blues and Yibir

He said: “Our plan was to go for the Bahrain International Trophy with Barney Roy last year, but unfortunately on the back of his success in Germany he met with a setback.

“We’ve been purposefully working back from the Bahrain International as it’s a race which is great to be part of. I’d like to think that we’re going to go over there with a competitive horse as well.

“I was pleased with his comeback run in the Group 3 Darley Stakes on a track which doesn’t suit him. We got what we wanted out of it and hopefully he now has his racing brain back and engaged. I think the style of the race will suit him in Bahrain.

“It’s a slick track there and the tight turns will suit him. If he goes there with his old A-game, he’s going to be a big player.”

Godolphin could have another contender in the Saeed bin Suroor-trained Dubai Future, while other British challengers could include the David O’Meara-trained Lord Glitters, Richard Fahey’s Fev Rover, Pogo from Charlie Hills’ yard and the Ralph Beckette-trained Victory Chime.

Andre Fabre’s Magny Cours and Jessica Harrington’s Cadillac are other familiar names entered.