Spectators allowed to attend Hero Dubai Desert Classic from Friday

Spectators can attend Friday’s second round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, organisers have confirmed.

Thursday's opening day was closed to the public following heavy overnight rain on Wednesday that wrought havoc on the Majlis Course. It meant play at Emirates Golf Club was delayed more than six hours.

Initially to begin at 7:10am, the action eventually began at 1:15pm - however, the first round could not be completed, with play suspended because of fading light.

Organisers did announce that Friday would welcome back spectators, although adding there would be no public parking available at Emirates Golf Club.

Those looking to attend were advised to use public transport: the Al Khalil Metro Station is located adjacent to the club, while RTA & Careem taxis would have a drop-off point directly outside. The latter is offering discounted fares to and from the club throughout the tournament’s four days.

At the conclusion of play on Thursday, Belgian Thomas Pieters sat top of the leaderboard, but still had three holes of his first round to complete. On 5-under par, Pieters was one shot ahead of a six-strong group that included Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Reed and last week’s winner of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Victor Perez. That trio had also yet to finish their round.

Meanwhile, world No 1 and four-time major champion Rory McIlroy was three back, on 2-under. The Northern Irishman, seeking a record-equalling third win at the tournament, was left with a short putt on the par-3 7th – his 16th hole – as the horn blew for the end of play.