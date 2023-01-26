Opening day at Hero Dubai Desert Classic delayed because of heavy rain

The opening round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic has been suspended because of heavy rainfall in the emirate, organisers announced early on Thursday.

“Due to the overnight rainfall, Emirates Golf Club is currently inaccessible and the facilities are closed,” the DP World Tour said. “A further update will be provided by 10am.”

Play has been suspended due to heavy rainfall.

Play at the $9 million Rolex Series event was to begin at 7.10am on Thursday, with world No 1 and two-time Classic champion Rory McIlroy originally scheduled to open his bid for a record-equalling third Dallah trophy at 7.40am.

Dubai was hit with heavy rain on Wednesday afternoon, with rain forecast for most of the UAE until Friday. Wednesday and Thursday were expected to be most affected by the inclement weather.