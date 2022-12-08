Lowry, Fleetwood and Hatton to join McIlroy at 2023 Dubai Desert Classic

Former Open champion Shane Lowry said he hopes to add to his UAE success next month after being confirmed for the 2023 Dubai Desert Classic.

Lowry will also be joined at the Rolex Series event from January 26-29 by fellow DP World Tour stars Tommy Fleetwood, Ryan Fox and Tyrrell Hatton. World No 1 Rory McIlroy had earlier confirmed his participation in the tournament where he clinched his first career title in 2009.

A four-time winner on the DP World Tour, and twice on the PGA Tour, Lowry secured his second Rolex Series title at the BMW PGA Championship in September, in a season which also included a third-place finish at the Masters.

“I always enjoy going to Dubai and I am delighted to be returning to Emirates Golf Club for the Dubai Desert Classic in January," said the Irishman, who won the 2019 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at the start of a season in which he went on to claim the Claret Jug at Royal Portrush for his first major title.

“I’ve had success in the UAE in the past, and it would be great to add my name to the impressive list of players who have lifted this trophy.”

Like Lowry, Fleetwood will tee off at Emirates Golf Club having enjoyed success in the capital but yet to replicate those performances in Dubai.

Fleetwood, back-to-back winner in Abu Dhabi in 2017 and 2018, ended the 2022 season in style, securing his sixth DP World Tour title when he successfully defended his Nedbank Golf Challenge title in November.

The former Race to Dubai winner was runner-up to Ryder Cup teammate Lowry at the 2019 Open. It was his joint best major outing to date, having also finished second at the US Open in 2018.

Tommy Fleetwood is a two-time winner of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Getty

New Zealand’s Fox has enjoyed a stunning 2022, finishing second behind McIlroy in the season-long DP World Tour Rankings after winning the Ras Al Khaimah Classic in February and the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in October.

With a further eight top 10s throughout the season, including a narrow playoff loss at the Dutch Open, Fox will be looking to take that impressive form into 2023.

Englishman Hatton is another addition who has experienced recent success in the region following his 2021 triumph in Abu Dhabi. The two-time Ryder Cup player has six DP World Tour victories to his name, including four Rolex Series titles. After a runner-up finish at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, he will be aiming to carry on that form when he returns to Dubai in January.

Tyrrell Hatton has enjoyed plenty of success in the UAE and has won four Rolex Series titles. Getty

“The latest player announcement shows the strength of the Dubai Desert Classic and its ability to attract the very best players in the world," Simon Corkill, executive tournament director of Dubai Desert Classic, said. "Over the years we have been proud to assemble stellar line-ups for fans to enjoy some scintillating golfing action – and the 2023 edition will be no exception.

“To add the 2019 Open Champion Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton to the field guarantees that we have a world class field. Ryan Fox will come to us on the back of a brilliant 2022, his best career year to date and will be another excellent addition to our line-up.”

The Dubai Desert Classic makes up part of a busy golf schedule in the UAE, with the inaugural Hero Cup team event and Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship taking place the two weeks prior.

Fans can register to claim their free general admission tickets by visiting www.dubaidesertclassic.com. Hospitality tickets for the Dallah Lounge terraces can also be purchased for all four days of the tournament.