LIV Golf series set to earn world ranking points following partnership with Mena Tour

The Mena Tour has announced a strategic alliance with LIV Golf, which looks set to result in the breakaway series earning world ranking points.

On Wednesday, the Mena Tour confirmed the Saudi Arabia-backed series would become part of, and sanctioned by, the Dubai-based circuit. Launched in 2011, the Mena Tour has been recognised by the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) since 2016.

LIV Golf, which staged its first event in June, has to this point not been given ranking points. The Mena Tour, which like LIV Golf comprises 54-hole events, said this week's Bangkok Invitational would be the first event on the series to earn OWGR points.

In statement released late on Wednesday, Atul Khosla, the President and COO of LIV Golf, said: “We are taking this mutually beneficial action to support the game at the developmental level and because of the importance and fairness of LIV golfers qualifying for OWGR points.

“We’re pleased to create pathways that give more opportunities for young players, while also giving fans rankings that include all the world’s best golfers.”

The Mena Tour, which returned earlier this year following a two-year hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic, holds events primarily across the Middle East, North Africa and Asia. It provides a pathway for players into the Asian Tour and Asian Development Tour.

LIV Golf Thailand forms the opening event of the 2022/23 Mena Tour season.

The Mena Tour said the final field for the Bangkok Invitational will be submitted to the OWGR ahead of play starting on Friday, when the final field rating and winners’ points are expected to be confirmed. It added that, “as a result of the alliance, all LIV Golf players have joined the Mena Tour.”

World ranking points carry significant weight in gaining entry into golf's four majors. Last month, the 48 players who contested the LIV Golf event outside Chicago sent a joint letter to OWGR chairman Peter Dawson urging him to award ranking points to the series.

The Thailand event, which tees off on Friday, represents the sixth LIV Golf tournament since its launch, and will feature reigning Open champion Cameron Smith and former world No 1, and two-time major champion, Dustin Johnson.