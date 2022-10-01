Bill Murray and other stars tee off in freezing weather at Dunhill Links - in pictures

Richard Mansell overcomes poor weather to earn two-shot halfway lead

Oct 01, 2022
Golf is a difficult sport during the best of times. Over the weekend, it became an arduous challenge as freezing weather tested the resolve of all participants at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.

Legendary actor Bill Murray, singer Ronan Keating and England cricketer Joe Root were among the celebrities who took part in the tournament played across three venues.

English golfer Richard Mansell stood up to bad weather to shoot a stunning four under 68 on the Old Course at St. Andrews and open a two-shot lead halfway through the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on Friday.

Mansell carded five birdies and a single bogey to post the lowest round of the day and climb to 10 under par as strong winds and heavy rain made life difficult for the players at all three courses.

Swede Alex Noren was alone in second place on eight under following his 69 at Kingsbarns, and Dane Niklas Norgaard Moller and Frenchman Antoine Rozner were tied for third after 74s at St. Andrews and Carnoustie respectively.

Updated: October 01, 2022, 8:27 AM
